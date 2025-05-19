Spriester Sessions: Gina Ortiz Jones reflects on political journey amid San Antonio mayoral race

SAN ANTONIO – Get more election news on KSAT’s Vote 2025 page.

In a cozy restaurant on the far West Side of San Antonio, mayoral candidate Gina Ortiz Jones reflects on her journey as she prepares for a pivotal moment in her political career. This location holds significance for her, being close to where she grew up.

Having interviewed Jones multiple times over the years, including during her previous congressional campaigns, this conversation feels different. Now, she stands as the frontrunner in the San Antonio mayoral race, and her insights are more personal than ever.

She talked about what she learned from her previous races and the biggest stereotype that has followed her — one she firmly disagrees with.

She is also ready for a nasty race against Rolando Pablos in the June 7 runoff election.

In her words, “San Antonio is worth fighting for.”

