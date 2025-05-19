Spriester Sessions: Getting personal with San Antonio mayoral candidate Rolando Pablos

SAN ANTONIO – Get more election news on KSAT’s Vote 2025 page.

Rolando Pablos has used Mi Tierra as a meeting place before, but this is the first time he’s been interviewed in front of the restaurant’s mural of San Antonio icons.

Pablos, who faces Gina Ortiz Jones in the mayor’s race, chose the restaurant when I asked him to pick a place that was personally significant to him, excluding his home or office.

In this interview, we talked about issues, like a new San Antonio Spurs arena and whether the mayor’s office should use the office as a “bully pulpit.”

We also discussed personal issues, like his reaction to finishing in the top two on election night, and how he feels about being called Gov. Greg Abbott’s “puppet.”

In this Spriester Sessions, he also accuses fellow candidate Gina Ortiz Jones of “parachuting in” to San Antonio to run for office.

