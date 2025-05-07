Skip to main content
Local News

What do District 6 voters want from their next council member?

Kelly Ann Gonzalez and Ric Galvan head to June 7 runoff

Garrett Brnger, Reporter

Luis Cienfuegos, Photojournalist

Tags: San Antonio, Vote 2025, Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – District 6 will be getting a new city council representative next month.

The only question is who it will be.

Kelly Ann Gonzalez and Ric Galvan finished with 20% and 19% of the vote, respectively, in the May 3 election. They now head to a two-way runoff on June 7.

Either candidate would be new to the job. Current District 6 Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda ran unsuccessfully for mayor rather than seeking a final two years on the council.

KSAT headed out to the Northwest Side district to talk with residents to hear what they want out of their next council representative.

About the Authors
Garrett Brnger headshot

Garrett Brnger is a reporter with KSAT 12.

Luis Cienfuegos headshot

Luis Cienfuegos is a photographer at KSAT 12.

