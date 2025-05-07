What do District 6 voters want from their next council member?

SAN ANTONIO – District 6 will be getting a new city council representative next month.

The only question is who it will be.

Kelly Ann Gonzalez and Ric Galvan finished with 20% and 19% of the vote, respectively, in the May 3 election. They now head to a two-way runoff on June 7.

Either candidate would be new to the job. Current District 6 Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda ran unsuccessfully for mayor rather than seeking a final two years on the council.

KSAT headed out to the Northwest Side district to talk with residents to hear what they want out of their next council representative.