Man arrested for allegedly making online threats against San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones

SAN ANTONIO – A 24-year-old man was arrested for making online threats toward Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones on Tuesday, according to San Antonio police.

Marcos Olvera, 24, is accused of retaliation, a third-degree felony, for posting a threat on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, SAPD said.

Recommended Videos

Olvera allegedly commented on a social media post “we need to kill the mayor.”

The social media post referenced the new Project Marvel sports and entertainment district development plan with comments mentioning the Mayor’s desire to pause the plan for further analysis, SAPD said.

>>> ‘Decision for the Spurs to make’: Mayor Jones talks to KSAT about team’s relocation concerns

City Public Service alerted SAPD of the threat and authorities issued an arrest warrant “immediately,” according to SAPD.

Olvera was booked in the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on a bond of $125,000.

Read also: