District 10 Councilman Marc Whyte discusses city budget needs, Project Marvel spending

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT 12 is out in the community, with a goal to visit all ten City Council districts to talk to their councilmembers about what is important to them and what is happening in their communities.

This week, Ernie Zuniga visits Morgan’s Wonderland in District 10 to chat with Councilman Marc Whyte, who recently won re-election in May.

Their conversation centered around taxpayer dollars and spending, with the annual city budget being considered and the ongoing spirited talks surrounding the billion-dollar downtown revitalization known as Project Marvel.

The councilman has been at odds with Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones on some aspects of the financial details of the plan, but knows the voters will ultimately have the final say.

“Project Marvel as a whole, there’s a lot that goes on there, but what we’re really focused on right now is the proposed new Spurs Arena downtown. And it’s really important for your viewers to have a clear understanding of what’s going on here,” Whyte said.

“The county has called an election for November. That election is going to decide the fate of this new arena, right? It’s a done deal. The voters will go to the polls in November to decide this issue. City Council doesn’t get to decide whether we have a new arena or not; it’s the voters, and that’s how it should be. All we’re doing right now as a City Council is we are trying to finalize the term sheet because it’s my position that the voters deserve to know the details, the terms of the deal, before they go to the polls in November.”

