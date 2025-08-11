Skip to main content
Local News

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones to hold news conference Monday

News conference will take place at noon; watch it live below

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Luis Cienfuegos, Photojournalist

Myra Arthur, Anchor/Reporter

Gina Ortiz Jones. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO(Update: The stream is over. Please check back for more livestreams on KSAT.com.)

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones will hold a news conference on Monday.

The news conference will take place at noon. It will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if no livestream is available, check back at a later time.

Details about the news conference are unknown at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

More headlines from City Hall:

