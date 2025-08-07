Despite mayor’s call for ‘strategic pause,’ San Antonio pushes ahead negotiating a funding deal for Spurs arena

SAN ANTONIO – As Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones tried to pump the brakes on a city funding deal for a new downtown NBA arena for the San Antonio Spurs, a majority of her colleagues on the dais urged city staff to keep it moving.

The city has been considering financing up to $500 million of the arena’s total price tag, which is still unknown but could run up to $1.5 billion. During a marathon meeting Wednesday, Jones said she didn’t believe the information the city council had seen was enough to complete their “due diligence.”

“So I think we need to take a strategic pause on this entire effort,“ Jones said. ”And we need (to) lay out not only the cost and benefit of the Spurs arena, but of this entire project.

“I understand information, you know, has previously been shared with other councils, but there’s a new council. And there’s much more data and a lot of data that is fast changing and deserves a full review — and a full independent review."

Despite the mayor’s concerns, at least seven of the other 10 city council members indicated their support during the meeting for moving ahead with negotiations.

District 3 Councilwoman Phyllis Viagran, who represents the Southeast Side, was one of the most vocal supporters of having City Manager Erik Walsh finalize a term sheet with the NBA team.

“I trust the Spurs. I know the Holt’s. I know they want to be here, and they’re the majority owners,” Viagran said. “So I’m ready to tell you, Erik, move with the lawyers and continue to get this done and bring it to us for a vote.

“And those who want to vote ‘no,’ vote ‘no.’ But this is where we need to go.”

As her position became the clear minority on the dais, Jones tried to call for a vote to pause negotiations until after an “independent” economic analysis had been completed. However, city legal staff told her it was not possible since there hadn’t been any possible action posted on the agenda.

Although a staff presentation during the meeting indicated a non-binding deal could be presented to council members for a vote by the end of the month, and council members’ discussions revolved around Aug. 21 specifically, Walsh said he did not know how long it would take.

KSAT asked Jones after the meeting about the majority of council rejecting her request.

“I think the people know that we need more information on this,“ she said. ”And I think that has been very clear in the feedback that has been provided. The fact that we are this amount of time into this — three years into it — and we still don’t have a final number on how much the Spurs — how much the arena costs. That’s kind of a basic thing we should have."

The city only publicly unveiled its multi-billion-dollar plan for a new sports and entertainment district, codenamed “Project Marvel,” in November 2024. But records obtained by KSAT show Spurs officials and city staff were discussing a downtown move as far back as January 2023.

Funding plan & voter input

A new Spurs arena in Hemisfair, at the corner of IH-37 and César Chávez Boulevard, is one of Project Marvel’s key features.

Supporters have argued the city funding sources for the arena, which include special tax capture zones and leases, would not directly affect San Antonio taxpayers.

None of the city funding mechanisms requires voter approval, but residents will still get a chance to weigh in. Bexar County commissioners on Tuesday put the county’s share of public funding on the Nov. 4 ballot.

Voters will be asked whether to raise the hotel portion of an existing county venue tax to 2%, which could be used to fund up to $311 million worth of the arena’s construction.

The Spurs have said they would pay $500 million toward the arena’s cost and cover any cost overruns. They also offered $60 million in community incentives.

A key part of the city’s funding scheme relies on Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) pairing with a developer to generate more property tax revenue within a tax increment reinvestment zone (TIRZ). SS&E Chief Legal Officer Bobby Perez told council members the team would guarantee $1.4 billion worth of nearby development by 2042, $500 million of which would be done by 2031.

Pushed by Jones on where the extra money would come from if the arena’s cost rose beyond $1.311 billion — the maximum combination of the city, county, and Spurs’ current, possible shares — Perez said that would be the team’s problem.

“If that’s all you’re going to put in, $500 (million), we’ve got to figure out how to get to $1.5 billion. That’s on us. Right? And we gotta go figure it out,” Perez said.

Economic impact

Consultants for the city and SS&E also presented economic impact reports Wednesday that estimate a combined $538 million would be pumped into the local economy every year because of the arena and other parts of Project Marvel.

CSL International’s economic impact analysis, which was posted online a week ago, focused on some of the core projects within the district: expanding the Henry B. González Convention Center, improving the Alamodome, turning the former John H. Wood Jr. federal courthouse into a concert venue and various mixed-use developments.

However, experts called the report “useless,” pointing to a lack of clarity on its construction and concern that such reports are often used to justify projects someone already wants to do.

A CSL representative said a more in-depth version of the report would be released soon.

CSL did not analyze the arena’s potential impact itself, but only reviewed the executive summary of the Spurs’ consultants. Their January-dated report was only posted online this week.

Noting the request from Jones and at least one other council member — District 5 Councilwoman Teri Castillo — for an “independent” analysis, Walsh said staff would look into “what that means and how long it would take and who could do it."

Public Comment

The meeting included more than three hours’ worth of public comment tied directly to Project Marvel.

Numerous business groups and downtown organizations spoke in favor, saying Project Marvel will help grow the city.

"We have an opportunity for economic development," Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jeff Webster said. “We have an opportunity for economic opportunity for new entrepreneurs to start a business. We have an economic opportunity for businesses that are here in San Antonio to grow and hire. That money doesn’t stay downtown. That goes to all corners of our city.”

On the other side, opponents doubted the district would be worth it or provide good-paying jobs. Some like COPS/Metro Leader Father Jimmy Drennan, in a request Jones would soon echo, asked the council to hold off on a deal.

“We are asking that you please postpone this vote,” Drennan said. “Allow us to be educated. Allow us to examine these studies, and we are demanding an independent economic study that has all of the facets presented to you — to you, mayor — and to the citizens of San Antonio, so that we can move forward."

