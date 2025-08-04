Community organizations plan protest at Alamodome against Project Marvel

(Populous for the City of San Antonio)

SAN ANTONIO – Several San Antonio community organizations will hold a news conference on Monday to protest Project Marvel.

The news conference from the No! Project Marvel coalition is scheduled for 11 a.m. in front of the Alamodome.

The event will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if there is no livestream available, check back at a later time.

COPS/Metro, Domestica unidas, the Historic Westside Residents Association, Esperanza Peace & Justice Center and other associations and residents will be in attendance.

No! Project Marvel is a coalition against the multi-billion-dollar plan to create the sports and entertainment district in Hemisfair in downtown San Antonio. A new Spurs arena would be the main attraction.

Core projects within the larger Project Marvel include expanding the Henry B. González Convention Center, improving the Alamodome, turning the former John H. Wood Jr. federal courthouse into a concert venue and various mixed-use developments.

