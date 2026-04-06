Records: Man accused of threatening Gina Ortiz Jones has charge dropped due to insufficient evidence

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man who was charged last year with threatening Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones has had his charged dismissed, Bexar County court records show.

Marcos Rene Olvera, 25, was taken into custody on Aug. 13, 2025. According to Olvera’s arrest affidavit, investigators said he wrote “we need to kill the mayor” in a social media group chat that discussed Project Marvel, the city’s plans for a multi-billion-dollar sports and entertainment district.

Olvera was charged with retaliation, a third-degree felony. He bonded out of jail the following day.

The reason for the charge’s dismissal on March 19, according to court records, is “insufficient evidence.”

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The domino effect

Olvera’s arrest came less than two months after Jones was officially sworn in as San Antonio’s mayor.

According to an October 2025 KSAT Investigates story, San Antonio police officers began providing Jones after-hours security at her home following the threat.

Multiple San Antonio Police Department sources, who at the time spoke with KSAT Investigates on the condition of anonymity, said the department provided Jones a ballistic vest at her request.

SAPD employs an executive security detail for Jones while she is conducting city business, which is in line with protective measures provided to previous city mayors.

However, an overnight detail made up of SAPD officers is a unique level of security offered to a San Antonio mayor, sources and a previous mayor told KSAT.

On Monday, KSAT reached out to Jones’ office and the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office for comment on Olvera’s dismissed charge.

Following a “thorough review,” the DA’s office told KSAT that it informed the mayor’s office that it “could not proceed with the case against Marcos Rene Olvera at this time.”

“When we receive these types of cases, we must evaluate them individually, taking into account all relevant facts and evidence to ensure we meet the legal elements of the charge. We want to emphasize that we take all threats against public officials with the utmost seriousness, just as we would with any other case,” a DA’s office spokesperson said. “Our commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our community and its leaders remains our top priority. Our dedication to pursuing justice remains constant, and we will take action to address any credible threats when sufficient evidence is available.”

KSAT asked the DA’s office about what qualified as “sufficient evidence” in this case, but evidence specifics have not been made clear.

As of Monday afternoon, the mayor’s office has not yet responded to KSAT’s request.

A second threat

In February, San Antonio police arrested another man who was also accused of threatening Jones.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by KSAT, Ignacio Zuniga III, 44, allegedly made the threatening comment on Feb. 15 on the X, formerly known as Twitter, account of a San Antonio news outlet. Zuniga, like Olvera, was also charged with retaliation.

“More wasted money, (sic) stop voting democrat (sic) Bexar County,” the Feb. 15 post read. “We should be hunting these evil demons down and executing them, starting with @Mayor_GOJ (the X account of Jones).”

Authorities later reached out to X, which suspended the account. The social media platform also provided investigators with the phone number, email address and other IP addresses associated with the user, the affidavit states.

San Antonio police said it arrested Ignacio Zuniga III, 44, on Feb. 18, 2026, after he was accused of threatening the killing of Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones in a social media post. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

Police said officers cross-referenced the information with law enforcement resources to identify the X user as Zuniga.

Zuniga was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Feb. 18. He bonded out of custody on Feb. 25, jail records show.

According to online court records, Zuniga’s defense team requested to “amend conditions” of his bond on Monday.

He is expected to make his next court appearance on May 19.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.

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