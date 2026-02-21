Family seeks answers, city action after deadly shooting on Rigsby Avenue

SAN ANTONIO – One family has built a makeshift memorial on Rigsby Avenue: a cross secured with crime scene tape from a fatal shooting just two weeks ago.

Jon Kross Perez-Levaeh, 26, died in the morning of Feb. 8. San Antonio police are still searching for the suspects, and Crime Stoppers is now offering an award for anyone with information that can lead to an arrest.

Perez-Levaeh’s mother, Heavyn Sanchez, said the shooting happened outside an after-hours club on Rigsby Avenue. She said her son was leaving and getting ready to meet her at church.

“I hung up with him at 6:47 a.m.,” Sanchez said. “By 6:50 a.m., the neighbors in the back said that they heard the gunshots.”

Crime Stoppers said five suspects rushed and assaulted him. Then, he was shot and killed.

“I lost my son,” Sanchez said. “My only child.”

Perez-Levaeh is remembered for his heart and his spirit. He had two young children and a family who deeply loved him.

Sanchez said he was “very humble, very loving, very generous and very giving.”

His memorial services are set for Monday, and his family is fundraising online. A plate sale is planned from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Covington Park.

Sanchez said as she grieves, she’s also fighting for justice. She wants the city to crack down on illegal operations.

“I want the city to continue to push to close down these spots,” she said.

KSAT has confirmed the location, which Crimestoppers referred to as “Henry’s (Afrers),” was a non-permitted location with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

A TABC spokesperson told KSAT the commission was, however, aware of the shooting.

KSAT has been unable to confirm how many times SAPD responded to the location because a spokesperson said there were “no calls for service available.”

A Development Services Department spokesperson did confirm, however, three calls to code enforcement had been made for overgrown grass and trash.

Two days after the shooting, code enforcement met with a SAFEE officer to investigate the property, the spokesperson said. Two makeshift bars were found inside, along with stools and an area for a DJ.

From that investigation just last week, three notices were issued for trash, not having a certificate of occupancy and for an unpermitted use as a bar and nightclub, DSD said.

Utilities have been disconnected to the property, the department said, and the zoning of that location does not allow for a bar to operate.

“I want it demolished,” Sanchez said, referencing the building on Rigsby Avenue where her son was shot. “I want justice, yes, but I want justice the right way.”

If you know anything about what happened, you’re asked to call CRIME STOPPERS at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867).

