SAISD to offer free breakfast, lunch during summer

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Independent School District will offer free meals throughout the summer as part of the Texas Department of Agriculture’s “Seamless Summer Nutrition Program.”
The meals will be offered from June 2 through Aug. 1, depending on the campus.
Breakfast will be served starting at 7:30 a.m. and lunch begins at 10:30 a.m. district-wide.
Children ages 18 and younger and students in the special education program under the age of 21 are eligible for free meals.
No application is required, and all participants are eligible regardless of whether they are enrolled in a summer program or not, the district said.
Here are SAISD’s summer meal program sites and their hours of operation:
Elementary Schools
|Campus
|Breakfast
|Lunch
|Date
|Advanced Learning Academy on Euclid*
621 West Euclid Ave.
*Construction may affect access
|7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|M-F
June 2 - June 27
|Arnold ES
467 Freiling Drive
|7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|M-F
June 9 - August 1
|Baskin ES
630 Crestview Drive
|7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|M-F
June 9 - August 1
|JT Brackenridge ES
1214 Guadalupe St.
|7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|M-F
June 9 - August 1
|Briscoe ES
2015 South Flores St.
|7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|M-F
June 9 - August 1
|Cameron ES
4551 Dietrick Road
|7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|M-F
June 9 - August 1
|Fenwick ES
1930 Waverly Ave.
|7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|M-F
June 2 - June 27
|Japhet ES
314 Astor St.
|7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|M-F
June 2 - July 17
|Democracy Prep (Stewart)
1950 Rigsby Ave.
|7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|M-F
June 2 - June 27
|Will Rogers Academy
620 McIlvaine St.
|7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|M-F
June 3 - June 27
|Woodlawn Academy
1717 West Magnolia Ave.
|7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|M-F
June 2 - June 27
|Woodlawn Hills ES
110 West Quill Drive
|7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|M-F
June 2 - June 27
|Mission Academy
9210 South Presa St.
|7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|M-F
June 2 - August 1
Middle Schools
|Campus
|Breakfast
|Lunch
|Date
|Davis MS
4702 East Houston St.
|7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|M-F
June 2 - July 18
|Harris MS
325 Pruitt Ave.
|7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|M-F
June 2 - July 18
High Schools
|Campus
|Breakfast
|Lunch
|Date
|Brackenridge HS
400 Eagleland Drive
|8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|M-F
June 2 - July 18
|Burbank HS
1002 Edwards St.
|8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|M-F
June 2 - July 18
|Edison HS
701 Santa Monica St.
|8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|M-F
June 2 - July 18
|Fox Tech HS
637 North Main Ave.
|8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|M-F
June 2 - July 18
|Highlands HS
3118 Elgin Ave.
|8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|M-F
June 2 - July 18
|Houston HS
4635 East Houston St.
|8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|M-F
June 2 - July 18
|Jefferson HS*
723 Donaldson Ave.
*Construction may affect access
|8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|M-F
June 2 - July 18
|Lanier HS
1514 West Cesar E. Chavez Blvd.
|7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|M-F
June 2 - July 18
|Travis Early College HS
1915 North Main Ave.
|7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|M-F
June 2 - June 27
Access to the Advanced Learning Academy on Euclid and Jefferson High School may be affected by construction.
The district recommends that children in the Advanced Learning Academy on Euclid community visit Fox Tech High School for meals, and that Jefferson High School’s community visit Woodlawn Elementary School.
Meals must be eaten on-site, SAISD said.
Click here for menus and here for information on special diet options.
