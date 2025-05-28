SAISD to offer free breakfast, lunch during summer

Breakfast will be served starting at 7:30 a.m. and lunch begins at 10:30 a.m. district-wide.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Independent School District will offer free meals throughout the summer as part of the Texas Department of Agriculture’s “Seamless Summer Nutrition Program.”

The meals will be offered from June 2 through Aug. 1, depending on the campus.

Children ages 18 and younger and students in the special education program under the age of 21 are eligible for free meals.

No application is required, and all participants are eligible regardless of whether they are enrolled in a summer program or not, the district said.

Here are SAISD’s summer meal program sites and their hours of operation:

Elementary Schools

Campus Breakfast Lunch Date Advanced Learning Academy on Euclid*

621 West Euclid Ave.

*Construction may affect access 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. M-F

June 2 - June 27 Arnold ES

467 Freiling Drive 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. M-F

June 9 - August 1 Baskin ES

630 Crestview Drive 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. M-F

June 9 - August 1 JT Brackenridge ES

1214 Guadalupe St. 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. M-F

June 9 - August 1 Briscoe ES

2015 South Flores St. 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. M-F

June 9 - August 1 Cameron ES

4551 Dietrick Road 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. M-F

June 9 - August 1 Fenwick ES

1930 Waverly Ave. 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. M-F

June 2 - June 27 Japhet ES

314 Astor St. 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. M-F

June 2 - July 17 Democracy Prep (Stewart)

1950 Rigsby Ave. 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. M-F

June 2 - June 27 Will Rogers Academy

620 McIlvaine St. 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. M-F

June 3 - June 27 Woodlawn Academy

1717 West Magnolia Ave. 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. M-F

June 2 - June 27 Woodlawn Hills ES

110 West Quill Drive 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. M-F

June 2 - June 27 Mission Academy

9210 South Presa St. 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. M-F

June 2 - August 1

Middle Schools

Campus Breakfast Lunch Date Davis MS

4702 East Houston St. 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. M-F

June 2 - July 18 Harris MS

325 Pruitt Ave. 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. M-F

June 2 - July 18

High Schools

Campus Breakfast Lunch Date Brackenridge HS

400 Eagleland Drive 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. M-F

June 2 - July 18 Burbank HS

1002 Edwards St. 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. M-F

June 2 - July 18 Edison HS

701 Santa Monica St. 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. M-F

June 2 - July 18 Fox Tech HS

637 North Main Ave. 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. M-F

June 2 - July 18 Highlands HS

3118 Elgin Ave. 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. M-F

June 2 - July 18 Houston HS

4635 East Houston St. 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. M-F

June 2 - July 18 Jefferson HS*

723 Donaldson Ave.

*Construction may affect access 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. M-F

June 2 - July 18 Lanier HS

1514 West Cesar E. Chavez Blvd. 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. M-F

June 2 - July 18 Travis Early College HS

1915 North Main Ave. 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. M-F

June 2 - June 27

Access to the Advanced Learning Academy on Euclid and Jefferson High School may be affected by construction.

The district recommends that children in the Advanced Learning Academy on Euclid community visit Fox Tech High School for meals, and that Jefferson High School’s community visit Woodlawn Elementary School.

Meals must be eaten on-site, SAISD said.

Click here for menus and here for information on special diet options.

