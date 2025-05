NEISD to offer free meals throughout the summer at these locations

SAN ANTONIO – The North East Independent School District will provide free meals during the summer for children under 18 years old and for enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old.

Breakfast and lunch will be available at various district schools, libraries and bus stop locations beginning May 29, the district said.

Here are the 34 food service sites and their hours of operation:

LOCATION DATES BREAKFAST LUNCH Churchill High School

12049 Blanco Road, 78216 June 2 - July 17

(M -TH) 9 – 10:30 a.m. 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. LEE High School

1400 Jackson-Keller, 78213 June 2 – July 24 (M - TH)

Closed week of June 30 9:30 – 10 a.m.

Athletic Pad Not Available MacArthur High School

2923 MacArthur View, 78217 June 2 – July 17 (M - TH)

Closed week of June 30 9:30 – 10 a.m.

Athletic Pad Not Available Madison High School

5005 Stahl Road, 78247 June 9 – July 24 (M - TH)

Closed week of June 30 9:45 – 10:15 a.m. Back of DEMAC bldg. Not Available Roosevelt High School

5110 Walzem Road, 78218 June 2 – July 24 (M - TH)

Closed July 3 9 – 9:30 a.m.

Covered Patio-Tennis Not Available Eisenhower Middle School

8231 Blanco Road, 78216 June 2 – June 26 (M – TH) 7:45– 9 a.m. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. White Middle School

7800 Midcrown, 78218 June 2 – July 25 (M – F)

Closed June 19, Closed July 4 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Castle Hills Elementary School

200 Lemonwood, 78213 June 5 (only) Not Available 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Coker Elementary School

302 Heimer Road, 78232 June 2 – July 25 (M - F)

Closed July 4 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. 11 a.m - 1 p.m. Dellview Elementary School

7235 Dewhurst Road, 78213 June 2 – July 25 (M – F)

Closed June 19, Closed July 4 7:30 –8:30 a.m. 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. East Terrell Hills Elementary School

4415 Bloomdale, 78218 May 29 - 30

June 2 – 26 (M – TH) 7 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m Harmony Hills Elementary School

10727 Memory Lane, 78216 June 2 – July 25 (M – F)

Closed June 19, Closed July 4 7:30 –8:30 a.m. 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Huebner Elementary School

16311 Huebner Road, 78248 May 29 – 30

June 2 – 26 (M – TH) 7 – 8:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m Jackson-Keller Elementary School

1601 Jackson-Keller, 78213 May 29 – 30

June 2 – 26 (M – TH) 7 – 8:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Larkspur Elementary School

1802 Larkspur, 78213 May 29 – 30

June 2 – 26 (M – TH) 7 – 8:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Longs Creek Elementary School

15806 O’Connor, 78247 June 2 – June 6 (M – F) Not Available 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Montgomery Elementary School

7047 Montgomery Drive, 78239 June 2 – June 26 (M – TH)

July 7 – July 17 (M – TH) 7 – 8:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m Olmos Elementary School

1103 Allena Drive, 78213 June 2 – July 25 (M – F)

Closed June 19, Closed July 4 7:30 –8:30 a.m. 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Redland Oaks Elementary School

16650 Redland Road, 78247 June 2 – July 25 (M – F)

Closed June 19,

Closed July 4 7:30 –8:30 a.m. 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Regency Place Elementary School

10222 Broadway, 78217 May 29 - 30

June 2 – 26 (M – TH) 7 – 8:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m Steubing Ranch Elementary School

5100 Knoll Creek, 78247 June 2 – July 25 (M - F)

Closed July 4 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Windcrest Elementary School

465 Faircrest, 78239 June 2 – July 25 (M – F)

Closed June 19, Closed July 4 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. NEISD SNS Bus Stop San Pedro North

16240 San Pedro, 78232 June 2 – July 25 (M - F)

Closed July 4 Not Available 11 –11:30 a.m. NEISD SNS Bus Stop Creston Ridge

13700 Judson Road, 78233 June 2 – July 25 (M - F)

Closed July 4 Not Available 12 – 12:30 p.m. NEISD SNS Bus Stop Oak Crest Pointe

6435 Crestway Drive, 78239 June 2 – July 25 (M - F)

Closed July 4 Not Available 1 – 1:30 p.m. NEISD SNS Bus Stop Regency Village

8259 Montgomery Oak, 78239 June 2 – July 25 (M - F)

Closed July 4 Not Available 1:45 – 2:15 p.m. NEISD SNS Bus Stop Nimitz MS

5426 Blanco Rd, 78216 June 2 – July 25 (M - F)

Closed July 4 Not Available 11 –11:30 a.m. NEISD SNS Bus Stop Palatia Apartments

10343 Sahara, 78216 June 2 – July 25 (M - F)

Closed July 4 Not Available 12– 12:30 p.m. NEISD SNS Bus Stop Ridgeview ES

8223 N. McCullough, 78213 June 2 – July 25 (M - F)

Closed July 4 Not Available 12:45 – 1:15 p.m. NEISD SNS Bus Stop Colonial Hills ES

2627 Kerrybrook Ct., 78230 June 2 – July 25 (M - F)

Closed July 4 Not Available 1:45 – 2:15 p.m. Semmes Branch Library

10560 Judson Rd, 78247 June 9 – July 24 (M - F)

Closed June 19,

Closed July 4 Not Available 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Thousand Oaks Branch Library

4618 Thousand Oaks, 78233 June 9 – July 24 (M - F)

Closed June 19, Closed July 4 Not Available 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Tobin Branch Library

4134 Harry Wurzbach Rd., 78209 June 9 – July 24 (M - F)

Closed June 19, Closed July 4 Not Available 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Westfall Branch Library

6111 Rosedale Ct, 78201 June 9 – July 24 (M - F)

Closed June 19,

Closed July 4 Not Available 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

The meals must be eaten on-site, according to the district.

Additional food service sites across Texas can be found here or by calling 211 to speak to a live operator.

