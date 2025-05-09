💐 Things to do in San Antonio this weekend: Mother’s Day, Tacos and Tequila Fest, Locals Day at San Antonio Zoo

The San Antonio Zoo is going cashless starting on Friday, April 18.

This Mother’s Day weekend in San Antonio, families can celebrate the special day with a variety of events happening across the Alamo City.

From shopping events and themed brunches to outdoor movie nights and food festivals, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Recommended Videos

The Tacos and Tequila Fest returns to Retama Park on May 10, featuring an exciting music lineup.

Also happening this weekend is the San Antonio Fight Night presented by the South Park Boxing Academy on May 10. KSAT will provide live coverage of the boxing event at 7 p.m. in this article.

If you and your family plan to take Mom out to any of these events, we’d love to see it! Post your photos and videos on KSAT Connect for a chance to be featured on-air or online.

Here’s a closer look at the things you can do this weekend:

Happening over the weekend:

MOTHER’S DAY EVENTS: There’s plenty of ways to celebrate Mom this weekend with shopping events, movies, pastry ideas and more. Some events will take place on May 10, while others will be celebrated on May 11. There’s plenty of ways to celebrate Mom this weekend with shopping events, movies, pastry ideas and more. Some events will take place on May 10, while others will be celebrated on May 11. Click here for a detailed list of Mother’s Day-themed events happening in San Antonio.

MOTHER’S DAY-THEMED BRUNCHES: Several restaurants across the Alamo City will offer a variety of brunches and specials in celebration of Mother’s Day. For a list of participating places, Several restaurants across the Alamo City will offer a variety of brunches and specials in celebration of Mother’s Day. For a list of participating places, click here

SEAWORLD SEVEN SEAS FOOD FESTIVAL: The festival features a tasting of over 60 unique global dishes. The event happens weekly from Thursdays through Sundays until May 18. The festival features a tasting of over 60 unique global dishes. The event happens weekly from Thursdays through Sundays until May 18. Click here for more details.

Friday, May 9

OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHT: Legacy Park will host a free movie screening of “ Moana 2 ″ at 7:45 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO BRAHMAS: The Brahmas will face off against the DC Defenders at 7 p.m. at the Alamodome. Tickets are available The Brahmas will face off against the DC Defenders at 7 p.m. at the Alamodome. Tickets are available here

Saturday, May 10

2ND SATURDAY SAN ANTONIO MARKET: The The Main Plaza Conservancy will host a Mother’s Day-themed market from 6-10 p.m. on May 10 at 115 N. Main Ave. Enjoy an evening of live music and shopping with pop-up vendors from SA Local Market.

ART FOR AUTISM MARKET: A free community art market will feature artwork from artists with autism from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 10 at the Shops at La Cantera. Click here for more information.

H-E-B CINEMA AT TOBIN: The Tobin Center will host a free movie screening of The Tobin Center will host a free movie screening of “Asteroid City” at 7 p.m. on May 10 at the Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: The Tower of the Americas will host a free movie screening of The Tower of the Americas will host a free movie screening of “Jurassic Park” from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on May 10.

SAN ANTONIO FIGHT NIGHT: South Park Boxing Academy will present “San Antonio Fight Night” at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the R&J Music Pavilion. Those interested in attending, tickets start at $35 and can be purchased by calling 210-605-8933. If you can’t make it, KSAT will provide live coverage of the boxing event starting at 7 p.m. South Park Boxing Academy will present “San Antonio Fight Night” at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the R&J Music Pavilion. Those interested in attending, tickets start at $35 and can be purchased by calling 210-605-8933. If you can’t make it, KSAT will provide live coverage of the boxing event starting at 7 p.m. Click here for a list of boxers participating the event.

TACOS AND TEQUILA FESTIVAL: After debuting last year, the After debuting last year, the Tacos & Tequila Festival is returning on May 10 at Retama Park, 1 Retama Pkwy. This year, performers at the festival include Lil Jon, Ginuwine, and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and more. Tickets start at $69. For more information, click here

Sunday, May 11

FLIX AT THE ROCK: The Rock at La Cantera will host a free movie screening of The Rock at La Cantera will host a free movie screening of “Mamma Mia” at 7 p.m. on May 11.

LOCALS DAY AT SAN ANTONIO ZOO: Bexar County residents can enjoy discounted admission to the zoo on Sunday. Residents can visit the Bexar County residents can enjoy discounted admission to the zoo on Sunday. Residents can visit the San Antonio Zoo for $8 per person from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

MOTHER’S DAY BRUNCH AT THE ZOO: The San Antonio Zoo will host a Mother’s Day brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 11 at the Fiesta Rooftop Terrace. A complimentary cocktail is offered to each mom, according to zoo officials. Tickets are $25 for children and $75 for adults. Zoo admission is required and sold separately. To reserve a spot, The San Antonio Zoo will host a Mother’s Day brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 11 at the Fiesta Rooftop Terrace. A complimentary cocktail is offered to each mom, according to zoo officials. Tickets are $25 for children and $75 for adults. Zoo admission is required and sold separately. To reserve a spot, click here

What’s trending?