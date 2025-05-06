Here is a list of Mother’s Day events in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – From helping you with your shoes to planning your wedding, Moms do it all, and there’s no better way to say “Thank you” than by making Mother’s Day special.

Mother’s Day is May 11, and there are many ways to celebrate Mom, or the mother figure in your life, in San Antonio.

Here is a list of events in and around San Antonio celebrating the special day:

Free Events

Shopping Events

Mother’s Day Mixer & Pop-Up Shop - Find your perfect gift for Mother’s Day at this event filled with handmade crafts and trinkets from 12:30 to 12:55 pm. Plus, there will be a mixer with other attendees from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 11800 block of Wurzbach Road, and tickets start at $20.

Sunday Brunch Market - Box Street All Day and The Texas Market are hosting a sip-and-shop market featuring local vendors, delicious brunch and a live DJ from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hemisfair on Mother’s Day.

Tea Events

Mommy and Me Mother’s Day Tea Party - Separated by age, this tea party experience allows both children and adults to honor their moms. The adult session will be from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., while the family session for children ages 5 to 16 will be from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Dress up in tea party attire or use one of their tea party hats. For reference, the party is near Southeast Military Drive, but ticket-goers will be given the exact address before the event begins.

Mother’s Day Tea . On May 10, the Wheatley Heights Conservancy is hosting an all-ages tea event from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. It will include live music, fun activities, and more. Tickets range from free to $35.

Pilates Events

Praise.Pray.Pilates - This Mother’s Day event will take place at Woodlawn Lake Park from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on May 10. Mats and water bottles are encouraged for a morning of pilates and prayer while celebrating moms. Tickets are $25.

Mat & Mimosas - This free pilates event will start at 9 a.m. on May 10. It will include a pilates session, followed by mimosas and shopping at 159000 La Cantera Parkway. Anyone who spends $100 or more will be entered into a raffle to win a Lululemon outfit worth up to $178.

Pastry Ideas

Bakery Lorraine - This San Antonio staple will have special packages for Mother’s Day. You treat Mom to a brunch that can serve up to six people or give her a box with desserts she’ll love. Prices range from $25 to $180 and are available at all Bakery Lorraine locations. Reservations for pickup are encouraged, and the food must be picked up before 3 p.m. on May 10 or 11, according to their website. Special Mother’s Day menu items like chocolate chip pancakes and the Croque Madame will also be available at the restaurant.

La Panderia - All locations will be serving free mimosas to the first 100 moms who dine in on Sunday. Plus, two new drinks will be offered starting on May 10, and they are planning to launch the Ferrero Rocher concha on May 5.

Drink Ideas

Mambo Seafood - On May 10 and 11, all Mambo Seafood locations will offer moms and mother figures a fresh flower and a $10 Mambo gift card to be used on their next visit, while supplies last. Plus, from May 6 to 11, they can try the limited-edition Mama ‘Rita, which is a watermelon margarita with a pica rim.

Tenfold Drink Printing - From 1 to 4 p.m. on May 11, you can surprise Mom with a Paper Heart cocktail at the 400 block of South Alamo Street, where you can print a heartfelt message or photo for Mom on top. Reservations are encouraged and can be made on their website.

Brunch Ideas

SeaWorld San Antonio - This amusement park is offering a buffet brunch for Mom on May 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Some menu items include bottomless mimosas, rosemary-garlic pork chops, buttermilk pancakes and more. Adult tickets are $79.99 and $29.99 for children.

Corinne San Antonio - On May 11, Corinne is hosting a Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 555 South Alamo Street. It will feature menu items such as crepes, cinnamon rolls, bottomless mimosas and more. The brunch is priced at $65 for adults and $17 for children 10 years and younger. Reservations can be made on their website

Creative Ideas