Brave enough to meet Annabelle? Psychic & Spirit Fest returns to San Antonio in May

SAN ANTONIO – Prepare for a journey into the unknown as the Psychic & Spirit Fest returns to the Alamo City this month.

Curious Twins Paranormal and Victoria’s Black Swan Inn are hosting the fourth annual Psychic & Spirit Fest from 4-11 p.m. on Saturday, May 17, at 1006 Holbrook Drive.

This year, the spooky event will feature the acclaimed Warrens Occult Museum, showcasing Annabelle, according to a press release. Aside from the haunted doll, two additional haunted objects from the museum will be at the event.

Guides from the New England Society of Psychic Research will provide insights about Ed and Lorraine Warren’s collection of haunted artifacts while guests tour the exhibit, the release said.

Attendees can also expect psychics, mediums, spiritualists, guest speakers and more.

Attendees can also expect psychics, mediums, spiritualists, guest speakers, and more during the Psychic & Spirit Fest 2025. (Courtesy of Erik Gustafson)

Tickets vary from $40 to $99, with options to get access to the Warrens Occult Museum.

According to Curious Twins’ website, admission to the festival as well as to get access to the Warrens Occult Museum on Saturday is sold out.

However, organizers are offering a “Saturday Festival Ticket, Sunday Museum Entrance” option. This ticket allows attendees entry to the festival on Saturday for $99 and access to the museum on Sunday, May 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be no speakers on Sunday, but a small market will be open, according to Curious Twins.

Children ages 4-14 can get entry to the festival for $10. However, the admission does not include access to the museum.

Tickets and more information about the event, including a schedule of speakers, are available online.

