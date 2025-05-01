🌽 Things to do in May: Helotes Cornyval Festival, Tacos and Tequila Festival, Wine Fest

This month brings an array of festivities to the San Antonio area, inviting locals and visitors to celebrate culture, music and more.

Fiesta San Antonio runs through May 4, offering plenty of exciting events to look forward to, including the Battle of Flowers Parade and the Fiesta Flambeau Parade on May 3.

Recommended Videos

>> Guide to street closures, parking for Fiesta 2025 in downtown San Antonio

If you can’t celebrate the Fiesta fun, KSAT will provide live coverage of the parades on Saturday, May 3. Click here to learn how you can watch the festivities from your phone.

Aside from Fiesta, San Antonians can attend the Tacos and Tequila Festival at Retama Park on May 10 or savor exquisite wines at Wine Fest at the Tower of the Americas on May 17.

If you plan to attend any events, submit your photos and videos to KSAT Connect!

Take a look at the wonderful things you can do in May:

May 1-4 events

May 5-11 events

2ND SATURDAY SAN ANTONIO MARKET: The The Main Plaza Conservancy will host a Mother’s Day-themed market from 6-10 p.m. on May 10 at 115 N. Main Ave. Enjoy an evening of live music and shopping with pop-up vendors from SA Local Market.

ART FOR AUTISM MARKET: A free community art market will feature artwork from artists with autism from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 10 at the Shops at La Cantera. Click here for more information.

CA7RIEL & PACO AMOROSO: The hip hop duo will perform their “Baño Maria Tour” at 8 p.m. on May 6 at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets are available The hip hop duo will perform their “Baño Maria Tour” at 8 p.m. on May 6 at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets are available here

H-E-B CINEMA AT TOBIN: The Tobin Center will host a free movie screening of The Tobin Center will host a free movie screening of “Asteroid City” at 7 p.m. on May 10 at the Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza.

FLIX AT THE ROCK: The Rock at La Cantera will host a free movie screening of The Rock at La Cantera will host a free movie screening of “Mamma Mia” at 7 p.m. on May 11.

MOTHER’S DAY BRUNCH AT THE ZOO: The San Antonio Zoo will host a Mother’s Day brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 11 at the Fiesta Rooftop Terrace. A complimentary cocktail is offered to each mom, according to zoo officials. Tickets are $25 for children and $75 for adults. Zoo admission is required and sold separately. To reserve a spot, The San Antonio Zoo will host a Mother’s Day brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 11 at the Fiesta Rooftop Terrace. A complimentary cocktail is offered to each mom, according to zoo officials. Tickets are $25 for children and $75 for adults. Zoo admission is required and sold separately. To reserve a spot, click here

MOVIE IN THE PARK: The Tower of the Americas will host a free movie screening of The Tower of the Americas will host a free movie screening of “Jurassic Park” from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on May 10.

STAIND AND BREAKING BENJAMIN: The rock bands will perform their “Awaken the Fallen Tour” at 5:45 p.m. on May 7 at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets are available The rock bands will perform their “Awaken the Fallen Tour” at 5:45 p.m. on May 7 at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets are available online

TACOS AND TEQUILA FESTIVAL: After debuting last year, the After debuting last year, the Tacos & Tequila Festival is returning on May 10 at Retama Park, 1 Retama Pkwy. This year, performers at the festival include Lil Jon, Ginuwine, and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and more. Tickets start at $69. For more information click here

May 12-18 events

HA*ASH: The pop duo will perform at the Majestic Theatre at 7 p.m. on May 18. Tickets are available The pop duo will perform at the Majestic Theatre at 7 p.m. on May 18. Tickets are available here

HERMANOS GUTIERREZ: The band will perform at the Aztec Theatre at 7 p.m. on May 13 at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets are available The band will perform at the Aztec Theatre at 7 p.m. on May 13 at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets are available here

JAZZ IN THE GARDEN: The San Antonio Parks Foundation will host a Jazz concert from 6:30-9 p.m. on May 16 at the Japanese Tea Garden. The San Antonio Parks Foundation will host a Jazz concert from 6:30-9 p.m. on May 16 at the Japanese Tea Garden. Click here for more details.

SUPER FUN SATURDAY: RISING STARS: Hemisfair will host its Super Fun Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 17. Attendees can look forward to a variety of engaging crafts and hands-on activities.

WINE FEST: Enjoy an afternoon filled with wine from a variety of wineries, live music and more during Enjoy an afternoon filled with wine from a variety of wineries, live music and more during Wine Fest at the Tower of the Americas. The event will take place from 2-5 p.m. May 17. Some participating wineries include Klipsun, Browne Family, Dusted Valley and more. Presale tickets start at $55. Click here for more details.

May 19-25 events

FOURTH FRIDAY: The Rock at La Cantera will host its The Rock at La Cantera will host its Fourth Friday event at 6:30 p.m. on May 23. Attendees can enjoy a variety events, including live performances from Llamativa, food and more.

SAN ANTONIO ASIAN FESTIVAL: The Asian Cultural Center will host the festival to celebrate rich and diverse cultures of Asia from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 24 at Hemisfair. The Asian Cultural Center will host the festival to celebrate rich and diverse cultures of Asia from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 24 at Hemisfair. General admission is $15. However, organizers said there is a $3 discount if attendees purchase tickets before the event. Click here for more information on the event.

May 26-31 events

ALEJANDRO FERNANDEZ: Mexican music icon Alejandro Fernández will perform at the Frost Bank Center on May 31. Tickets are available Mexican music icon Alejandro Fernández will perform at the Frost Bank Center on May 31. Tickets are available online

Recurring events

BONSAI WORKSHOP: Enjoy a night out with friends and select your favorite bonsai tree to plant at the Growler Exchange. The event will start at 7 p.m. on May 7 and 21 at 914 E Elmira St. #106. Tickets are 85. Enjoy a night out with friends and select your favorite bonsai tree to plant at the Growler Exchange. The event will start at 7 p.m. on May 7 and 21 at 914 E Elmira St. #106. Tickets are 85. Click here for more details.

SEAWORLD SEVEN SEAS FOOD FESTIVAL: The festival features a tasting of over 60 unique global dishes. The event happens weekly from Thursdays through Sundays until May 18. The festival features a tasting of over 60 unique global dishes. The event happens weekly from Thursdays through Sundays until May 18. Click here for more details.

TEJANO CONJUNTO FESTIVAL: The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center will host a three-day music festival from May 16-18. Tickets for this event are $50 for a three-day wristband. For a full music lineup and individual ticket prices, The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center will host a three-day music festival from May 16-18. Tickets for this event are $50 for a three-day wristband. For a full music lineup and individual ticket prices, click here

What’s trending?