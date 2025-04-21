Skip to main content
Local News

Pullman Market announces block party for 1-year anniversary

The free, family-friendly event is scheduled for May 3

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Pullman Market, Pearl, Things To Do, San Antonio
Pullman Market, located at The Pearl (Robert Lerma/Pullman Market)

SAN ANTONIO – Pullman Market is hosting a community block party in celebration of its one-year anniversary, according to a news release.

The party will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 3, on the market’s Karnes Patio, located at 221 Newell Ave., the release said.

The free, family-friendly birthday bash will feature dishes for sale from local restaurants, including The Jerk Shack, Leche de Tigre, Mixtli, Mezquite and more.

Guests can also enjoy live music and hands-on activities from the DoSeum. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the San Antonio Food Bank, the release said.

Pullman Market opened at Pearl on April 23, 2024. The 53,000-square-foot market features a specialty grocer, five quick-service eateries and four full-service restaurants.

“Committed to sustainability and supporting local producers, Pullman Market sources all products within 150 miles of San Antonio, fostering an ecosystem that connects farmers, chefs and consumers,” the release said.

The party is free to attend, and RSVPs are encouraged. To reserve a spot, click here.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Gabby Jimenez headshot

Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.

email

