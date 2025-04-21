Pullman Market announces block party for 1-year anniversary

SAN ANTONIO – Pullman Market is hosting a community block party in celebration of its one-year anniversary, according to a news release.

The party will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 3, on the market’s Karnes Patio, located at 221 Newell Ave., the release said.

Recommended Videos

Things to Do More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

The free, family-friendly birthday bash will feature dishes for sale from local restaurants, including The Jerk Shack, Leche de Tigre, Mixtli, Mezquite and more.

Guests can also enjoy live music and hands-on activities from the DoSeum. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the San Antonio Food Bank, the release said.

Pullman Market opened at Pearl on April 23, 2024. The 53,000-square-foot market features a specialty grocer, five quick-service eateries and four full-service restaurants.

“Committed to sustainability and supporting local producers, Pullman Market sources all products within 150 miles of San Antonio, fostering an ecosystem that connects farmers, chefs and consumers,” the release said.

The party is free to attend, and RSVPs are encouraged. To reserve a spot, click here.

Read also: