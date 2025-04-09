Pearl celebrates community and water with new mural unveiling

The Pearl unveiled the “Agua y Comunidad” mural by renowned Chicano artist and painter Joe Lopez.

SAN ANTONIO – A new mural has been unveiled at Pearl, reflecting the neighborhood’s historic connection to water.

“Agua y Comunidad” tells the story of water in the area and depicts notable Pearl elements, including the River Walk, Hotel Emma and a farmer’s market.

The mural is located at 1100 Springs Plaza, across from Ladino. To celebrate, Pearl is hosting a ceremony at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 10, at the mural.

The Pearl unveiled the “Agua y Comunidad” mural by renowned Chicano artist and painter Joe Lopez. (KSAT)

Joe Lopez, the mural artist, is a leader in the Chicano art movement and a native of San Antonio’s Barrio Escondido.

His works are rooted in his Mexican American heritage and “celebrate the dignity and pride of everyday life in San Antonio,” according to a news release.

“This mural is a tribute to the vital role water has played in shaping not only Pearl but also our city’s history,” said Pearl CEO Mesha Millsap. “Joe Lopez’s artistry brings this story to life with authenticity and beauty. We are honored to have collaborated with such an iconic figure in San Antonio’s art scene.”

Pearl commissioned the five-panel mural in 2024, the release said.

“Never in my life did I imagine that my art would be displayed at this scale,” Lopez said. “I am deeply thankful to my community and to everyone who has encouraged and supported my work over the years.”

Guests will have the opportunity to view Lopez’s original oil paintings purchased by Pearl at Thursday’s event.

Other murals created by Lopez can be found throughout the city, including at Mission Road and San Pedro Creek Culture Park.

