Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
75º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Sam’s Burger Joint stands strong amid Broadway’s changing landscape

Community loyalty and new developments keeps Sam’s Burger Joint thriving

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Valerie Gomez, Video Editor

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

Tags: Business, Broadway, Sam's Burger Joint
Sam’s Burger Joint stands strong amid Broadway’s changing landscape (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – As development continues to reshape the Broadway corridor near the Pearl, one local institution is holding its ground — Sam’s Burger Joint.

The restaurant and music venue, which opened in 1999, remains a staple in the area despite the recent closure of other long-standing establishments.

Recommended Videos

In 2023, The Pig Stand, a century-old San Antonio restaurant, shut its doors permanently. This week, a permit was issued for its demolition, marking another transformation in the evolving neighborhood.

Jessica Guevara, general manager of Sam’s Burger Joint, said the venue has remained a community favorite, even as new buildings have sprung up around it.

“We’re very fortunate that we have been here for so long,” Guevara said. “We have so many people who’ve been coming here since the beginning. And now, with all this new development, we have more people coming.”

The Broadway area has seen significant growth since 2015, when even the Pearl was still in development. Today, Sam’s Burger Joint is surrounded by new businesses and residential complexes, bringing in both long-time patrons and newcomers.

“We have people who just walk over here from next door to enjoy great food, and then at night, they come back to see our live entertainment,” Guevara said. “It’s pretty good that we have both worlds.”

Despite ongoing changes, Guevara said Sam’s Burger Joint has no plans to leave, even if offers are made to them.

“I don’t think that we would ever do that,” she said. “We’ve been here 25 years. This is our home. We were here before everything, so I think we’re here to stay.”

ALSO ON KSAT.COM

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Erica Hernandez headshot

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with 15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Valerie Gomez headshot

Valerie Gomez is the video editor for KSAT Explains and the creator/producer of SA Vibes. She has worked in news for over a decade and has been with KSAT since 2017. Her work on KSAT Explains and various special projects has earned multiple awards including a Lone Star EMMY, a Gracie Award, three Telly Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS