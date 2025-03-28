Sam’s Burger Joint stands strong amid Broadway’s changing landscape

SAN ANTONIO – As development continues to reshape the Broadway corridor near the Pearl, one local institution is holding its ground — Sam’s Burger Joint.

The restaurant and music venue, which opened in 1999, remains a staple in the area despite the recent closure of other long-standing establishments.

Recommended Videos

In 2023, The Pig Stand, a century-old San Antonio restaurant, shut its doors permanently. This week, a permit was issued for its demolition, marking another transformation in the evolving neighborhood.

Jessica Guevara, general manager of Sam’s Burger Joint, said the venue has remained a community favorite, even as new buildings have sprung up around it.

“We’re very fortunate that we have been here for so long,” Guevara said. “We have so many people who’ve been coming here since the beginning. And now, with all this new development, we have more people coming.”

The Broadway area has seen significant growth since 2015, when even the Pearl was still in development. Today, Sam’s Burger Joint is surrounded by new businesses and residential complexes, bringing in both long-time patrons and newcomers.

“We have people who just walk over here from next door to enjoy great food, and then at night, they come back to see our live entertainment,” Guevara said. “It’s pretty good that we have both worlds.”

Despite ongoing changes, Guevara said Sam’s Burger Joint has no plans to leave, even if offers are made to them.

“I don’t think that we would ever do that,” she said. “We’ve been here 25 years. This is our home. We were here before everything, so I think we’re here to stay.”