GrayStreet Partners gets demolition permit for Pig Stand property

SAN ANTONIO – A longstanding restaurant building is on the chopping block.

The Pig Stand building at 1508 Broadway St., home to the last location of the erstwhile diner chain, is set to be demolished, according to municipal records. Local developer GrayStreet Partners was issued the permit on March 24 after initiating the process in November. The company cited “vacant security concerns” in its permit application.

The firm purchased the property in February 2023. The restaurant closed shortly afterward, and last year, plans were made public to raze the structure and replace it with a 211-key hotel. GrayStreet, in partnership with Fulcrum Development, is working to develop a 15-acre mixed-use district nearby called the “BESA District,” and GrayStreet Managing Partner Kevin Covey told a neighborhood association in 2023 that the Pig Stand tract would be “thoughtful” about how to incorporate it into the larger retail-focused plan.

As the Business Journal reported on March 13, GrayStreet recently filed a lawsuit against Mary Hill, the former owner-operator of the restaurant under managing entity San Antonio’s Pigstand, LLC. The company, through its representation, The Brown Law Firm, accused Hill in a March 5 petition of violating its lease agreement by not paying $17,100 in rent.

“To date, Defendant has failed and/or refused to make payment of the delinquent amount and has continued in said failure and/or refusal to honor its contractual obligations for payment to Plaintiff,” lawyers for GrayStreet wrote in the complaint. “As a result of Defendant’s failure and/or refusal to pay the sums due, Plaintiff incurred damages in an amount to be proven at trial.”

Attorney Robert Brown has declined to comment further on the case.

A timeline for the demolition has not been disclosed. Covey did not respond to a request for comment by publication time.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.