Texas Parks and Wildlife Department purchases over 1,000 acres of land for new state park

LAMPASAS AND BURNET COUNTIES, Texas – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) purchased 1,100 acres to create a new state park in Lampasas and Burnet Counties, according to a news release.

Combined with a recent acquisition of 2,020 acres in Burnet County, the new state park will be over 3,000 acres and will be located across the river from Colorado Bend State Park, the release said.

“This acquisition will give visitors access to the Colorado River, a beautiful creek and the diverse landscapes that are featured across the property,” said Director of Texas State Parks Rodney Franklin.

“We look forward to generations of Texans enjoying the scenic views of the unique post oak woodland and outdoor adventures awaiting on this property.“

The agency said it purchased the 1,100-acre property, which includes 1.5 miles of Yancey Creek, limestone bluffs and seven natural springs, through a one-time funding appropriation and funds from sporting goods sales taxes.

The Centennial Parks Conservation Fund was approved by voters in 2023 and allotted $1 billion to acquire and develop state parks.

The agency hopes to expand public access to Texas’s natural spaces with this project.

Recently, the agency added 3,703 acres at Enchanted Rock State Natural Area and purchased the 500-acre Lake Colorado City State Park.

“I’d like to thank our incredible team for their hard work in not only acquiring these properties but also the recent additions at Enchanted Rock and the purchase of Lake Colorado City State Park,” said TPWD Executive Director David Yoskowitz.

“The voters of Texas also deserve a huge thank you for saying ‘yes’ to the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund, which will make the development of this park possible,” he said.

With input from the public, the agency will develop a plan to determine recreational opportunities for the property.

According to the agency, the plan may take months to complete, but updates and a potential opening date will be communicated.

