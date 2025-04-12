Where to safely see wildflowers in Bexar County, surrounding counties

SAN ANTONIO – It’s that time of year again: wildflower season is in full swing across Texas!

Texas highways are alive with colorful wildflowers, creating a beautiful display that attracts many. However, as travelers enjoy the spectacle, it’s essential to prioritize your safety.

The Texas Department of Transportation has created an interactive map for drivers to find particular wildflowers in relation to TxDOT safety rest areas.

Travelers planning to see what’s blooming should carefully plan their routes, identify designated areas for safe stops and avoid parking on the shoulder of the road.

TxDOT has a safety rest area map highlighting locations where road trippers can park in designated spaces.

If you and your family are traveling, here’s a list of some rest areas to stop and see some wildflowers, according to TxDOT:

Gillespie County Safety Rest Area , 1895 Ranch Road 1 or Gillespie County Safety Rest Area off US State Highway 290. Both are near the Lyndon B. Johnson State Historical Park, where multiple wildflowers can be seen.

Guadalupe County Safety Rest Area Eastbound , 516 Interstate 10 in Seguin or Guadalupe County Safety Rest Area Westbound , 10402 I-10 in Kingsbury.

Kerr Safety Rest Area Eastbound on I-10, north of Comfort, or Kerr Safety Rest Area Westbound on I-10, also north of Comfort.

Medina County Safety Rest Area Northbound Interstate 35, 3274 Interstate 35 Access Road in Natalia, or Medina County Safety Rest Area Southbound I-35, 21548 Farm-to-Market 471 in Natalia.

If you’d rather not travel outside the Alamo City, here are some parks in the area you can visit to see wildflowers, according to TxDOT:

Government Canyon State Natural Area , 12861 Galm Road

Mahncke Park , 3400 Broadway

McAllister Park , 13102 Jones Maltsberger Road

Mission County Park , 6030 Padre Drive

Medina River Natural Area , 15890 TX-16

San Antonio Mission National Historical Park Espada , 10040 Espada Road

O.P. Schnabel Park , 9606 Bandera Road

Pearsall Park , 4838 Old Pearsall Road

Walker Ranch Heritage Park, 12603 West Ave.

The map currently shows where people can see the Texas paintbrush, the common sunflower, bluebonnets, prairie verbena, and the Indian paintbrush, according to TxDOT. The data is collected from public reports of wildflowers from certain locations.

A fun fact: TxDOT plants an average of 30,000 wildflower seeds each year along the state’s roadsides.

To view a full list of rest area spots or where you may spot wildflowers, click here.

If you snap a photo of some “bloom-tiful” wildflowers, submit your spring bloom photos to KSAT Connect!

