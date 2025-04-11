Skip to main content
Local News

Share your wildflower and spring bloom photos on KSAT Connect

Join the KSAT Connect community with your own wildflower photos

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: KSAT Connect, Wildflowers, Plants
KSAT Connect user captures blooming mountain laurel. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Vibrant blooms of mountain laurel and bluebonnets are painting a picturesque scene in South Texas and the Hill Country.

KSAT readers and viewers are also noticing the signs of spring and are sharing pictures of plants and wildflowers on KSAT Connect.

If your plants are beginning to bloom, or you spot a wildflower patch around town, snap a pic and submit it to KSAT Connect!

Here are some of the photos shared so far on KSAT Connect.

A picture of the small patch of bluebonnets and the bushes with red flowers located at the Dunkin' Donuts near 1604 and Blanco Rd. They do exist! It just enough bluebonnets for family photos.
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

0
San Antonio
While out taking bluebonnet photos today I saw a mom and her kid trying to pose for a selfie. I asked her if I could take their photo. I'm glad she said, "Yes".
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

0
San Antonio
I found a small patch of bluebonnets outside of a Dunkin' Donuts near 1604 and Blanco Rd. The same Dunkin' has bushes with pretty red flowers too. Last year IKEA had bunches of bluebonnets along a hillside.
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

0
San Antonio
March Monarch
woodies_pics

0
Terrell Hills
White bluebonnets
Mary Claire Patton

0
Spring Branch

Not sure how to upload them? Here is a guide to posting:

  • Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
  • If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the three lines to pull up the navigation bar at the top left of the screen. Then click KSAT Conneect. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
  • Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
  • Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
  • Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
  • Select “Outdoors” as the channel and “Plants” as your category.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step here, click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

>> Explore additional gardening content with Gardening with KSAT

