Share your wildflower and spring bloom photos on KSAT Connect

SAN ANTONIO – Vibrant blooms of mountain laurel and bluebonnets are painting a picturesque scene in South Texas and the Hill Country.

KSAT readers and viewers are also noticing the signs of spring and are sharing pictures of plants and wildflowers on KSAT Connect.

If your plants are beginning to bloom, or you spot a wildflower patch around town, snap a pic and submit it to KSAT Connect!

Here are some of the photos shared so far on KSAT Connect.

Not sure how to upload them? Here is a guide to posting:

Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page . We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!

If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the three lines to pull up the navigation bar at the top left of the screen. Then click KSAT Conneect. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.

Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”

Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”

Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.

Select “Outdoors” as the channel and “Plants” as your category.

Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.

The last step here, click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

