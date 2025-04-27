San Antonio wine festival returns to Tower of Americas in May

SAN ANTONIO – The Tower of the Americas will host its annual Wine Fest in May.
Wine samples will be offered from different Washington wineries. The event will also include live music, hors d’oeuvres, lawn games and prizes.
The event is scheduled for 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 17, at the base of the tower.
Featured wineries include:
- Betz Family
- Klipsun
- Browne Family
- Cote Bonneville
- Owen Roe
- Luke Vineyards
- Nine Hats
- Andrew Will
- Ste Michelle
- Canoe Ridge
- Dusted Valley
- Seven Hills Winery
- K Vintners
- Charles & Charles
- L’Ecole
- Pacific Rim
- Substance
- Spring Valley
- Cataclysm
- Northstar
- Columbia Winery
- Airfield
- Mark Ryan
- Boomtown
Tickets are already on sale. General admission is $55 for pre-sale and VIP pre-sale is $90, which includes a private tent, access to premium wines and other perks.
Discounts are offered for Landry’s Select Club members.
Festival attendees must be at least 21 years old and show a valid ID.
The Tower of the Americas is located at 739 E. Cesar E. Chavez Blvd. For more information, click here.
