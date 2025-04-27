Skip to main content
Local News

San Antonio wine festival returns to Tower of Americas in May

Tickets are on sale now

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Tower of the Americas, San Antonio, Things To Do, Wine, Downtown, Hemisfair
Tower of the Americas Wine Fest (KSAT 12)

SAN ANTONIO – The Tower of the Americas will host its annual Wine Fest in May.

Wine samples will be offered from different Washington wineries. The event will also include live music, hors d’oeuvres, lawn games and prizes.

The event is scheduled for 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 17, at the base of the tower.

Featured wineries include:

  • Betz Family
  • Klipsun
  • Browne Family
  • Cote Bonneville
  • Owen Roe
  • Luke Vineyards
  • Nine Hats
  • Andrew Will
  • Ste Michelle
  • Canoe Ridge
  • Dusted Valley
  • Seven Hills Winery 
  • K Vintners
  • Charles & Charles 
  • L’Ecole
  • Pacific Rim
  • Substance 
  • Spring Valley
  • Cataclysm
  • Northstar
  • Columbia Winery 
  • Airfield
  • Mark Ryan 
  • Boomtown

Tickets are already on sale. General admission is $55 for pre-sale and VIP pre-sale is $90, which includes a private tent, access to premium wines and other perks.

Discounts are offered for Landry’s Select Club members.

Festival attendees must be at least 21 years old and show a valid ID.

The Tower of the Americas is located at 739 E. Cesar E. Chavez Blvd. For more information, click here.

About the Author
Gabby Jimenez headshot

Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.

