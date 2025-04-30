Final design plans coming soon for Arboretum San Antonio, second largest in South Texas, developers say

Visitors at a portion of the future Arboretum San Antonio site in May 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – Final design plans for Arboretum San Antonio, the city’s soon-to-be 200-acre-plus tree sanctuary, will be revealed during an event next weekend.

Arboretum San Antonio will occupy land formerly used as a golf course on the Southeast Side, not far from Brooks City Base. The land used to be home to the Republic Golf Course.

A spokesperson for the arboretum said the team was in the process of acquiring an additional 18.5 acres for the site. When completed, the project will be the second-largest arboretum in South Texas.

Developers behind the project have spent the last year garnering community feedback through listening sessions and a survey.

Last October, the public got a firsthand look at design concepts for what the proposed arboretum could look like.

Three concepts for the forthcoming Arboretum San Antonio. (Arboretum San Antonio)

Arboretum San Antonio said, in a February Community Engagement Report, that the final design will “incorporate components from all three plans based on the community’s favorite parts of each and address any concerns.”

Earlier this month, Arboretum San Antonio appointed Adriana Quiñones as its newest CEO. Quiñones replaced founding CEO Thomas Corser.

Most recently, Quiñones served as the executive director of the Columbus Botanical Garden in Georgia.

The reveal event will be held from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 10, at 4226 SE Military Drive.

The public can expect presentations from the arboretum’s design team, renderings of the final project and walking tours of the site, according to a news release.