Three designs for Arboretum San Antonio revealed at community input sessions

SAN ANTONIO – Three design concepts for Arboretum San Antonio were shown to the public earlier this week, revealing more about the forthcoming park.

The designs represent a broad and diverse pitch to the San Antonio community.

Over 130 community members, in two sessions, saw the vision for the 188-acre park, which will sit on land occupied by the former Republic Golf Course on the Southeast Side.

Three concepts for the forthcoming Arboretum San Antonio. (Arboretum San Antonio)

Each of the three designs reimagines the park under a theme:

Community Crossroads envisions the park as a balance between cultural and educational institutions. The design emphasizes architecture and connected pathways. One of the proposed features is a canopy walk, similar to the one featured at Phil Hardberger Park on the North Side.

Wild San Antonio would protect and build around the existing character of the current site. Focusing on the visitor experience, the concept features several nature-based programming amenities, hike and bike trails, and camping and research opportunities.

The Testing Grounds would allow the park to function as a partner for academic and research measures to better understand ecology in South Texas. Dubbed a “landscape laboratory,” the design features plant nurseries, gardens and a research center near the front of the park.

A spokesperson for the Arboretum said the three designs would support a final design based on feedback and survey results issued at the various community sessions.

The next community meeting, where the final draft of the plan will be presented, is expected to come in April 2025, the spokesperson said.

Phases two and three of the project will include refining a site plan and finalizing the park’s master plan, according to documents from an August meeting.