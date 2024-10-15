Skip to main content
Clear icon
84º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Public can see concepts for Arboretum San Antonio during second round of input sessions

Master planning process for park began in May

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Outdoors, Parks, Environment, Arboretum San Antonio, Southeast Side
A concept of the space inside the forthcoming Arboretum SA. (Concept rendering: MP Studios LLC)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio will soon see early design concepts for the city’s forthcoming 188-acre arboretum on the Southeast Side.

The team behind Arboretum San Antonio is hosting two community events to gauge public feedback on the park, which will be located on land near the former Republic Gold Course, not far from Brooks.

Recommended Videos

The input process is a step in the site’s master plan process, which began earlier this year. The group behind the site said the input process will wrap up in mid-2025. A date for opening is not yet known.

Bexar County commissioners allocated $7.3 million to fund the park last November, according to Arboretum San Antonio CEO Thomas Corser.

This bout of events is the second of three, according to Arboretum SA’s website. In late August, two input sessions were held at Mission Library.

The two back-to-back community events will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Southside Lions Community Center.

The first session runs from 3:30 to 5 p.m., and the other from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

To register for the sessions, click here.

Related coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Mason Hickok headshot

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

email

Recommended Videos