Guide to street closures, parking for Fiesta 2025 in downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of people are expected to descend on downtown San Antonio for Fiesta, which started on Thursday, April 24 and lasts through Sunday, May 4.

The 11-day party may cause some traffic hot spots as drivers navigate road closures, pedestrians and detours. Here’s what to know.

Parade road closures and routes

If you’re heading to downtown San Antonio for the Battle of Flowers Parade or the Fiesta Flambeau Parade, you may want to plan for road closures.

Both Fiesta parades will attract tens of thousands of Fiesta fans, plus schools, bands and organizations that will march or ride in the actual parade.

The Battle of Flowers Parade will take place on Friday, May 2. The vanguard kicks off at 9:55 a.m. and the parade will follow at 10:30 a.m. Street closures will begin at 6 a.m. and reopen by 3 p.m.

The Fiesta Flambeau Parade will take place on Saturday, May 3. The vanguard kicks off at 7:15 p.m. and the main parade will follow at 7:45 p.m. Street closures will begin at 2:30 p.m. and reopen by midnight.

The routes for both parades will follow the same paths as last year. The parades step off on North Main Street near San Antonio College. They will travel on Lexington Avenue, North St Mary’s Street, Brooklyn Avenue, Avenue E, Houston Street, Alamo Plaza, Commerce Street and Santa Rosa. They will end near West Martin Street.

Pedestrian access near NIOSA

South Alamo Street between La Villita and Hemifair has been under construction since Fiesta 2023 due to a series of projects in the area. The construction will not impact NIOSA’s footprint.

Pedestrians can get to NIOSA via Alamo Street. The sidewalk along the northbound lanes of Alamo Street between East Cesar Chavez and North Nueva Street will be closed.

NIOSA runs from Tuesday, April 29 to Friday, May 2.

South Alamo Street pedestrian access during NIOSA. (City of San Antonio)

Street closures near Market Square

Fiesta De Los Reyes in Market Square bills itself as “The Epicenter of Fiesta.” It’s free and open to the public, and it’s one of Fiesta’s most popular events, as it lasts from Friday, April 25, through Sunday, May 4.

Construction areas around Market Square will have street closures during Fiesta de los Reyes.

That includes portions of North Santa Rosa, North San Saba and West Commerce.

According to the City of San Antonio, Commerce Street at Santa Rosa will be closed through Sunday, May 4 — the last day of Fiesta.

King William Fair

The quirky King William Fair will return to the historic district for Fiesta 2025 on Saturday, May 3.

The fair will start with a parade at 9 a.m. and continue until 6 p.m. with live music, food, vendors, a kids area and more in the residential streets of the King William district, south of downtown San Antonio. The parade route is 1.5 miles long.

During the entire fair, the residential streets will be closed.

King William Fair Map. (King William Fair)

Where to park

There’s an abundance of parking lots and garages in downtown San Antonio, but if you’re heading to an event, you can take advantage of free parking on Sundays.

The City Tower Sundays program offers free parking on Sundays from 7 a.m. to midnight at the City Tower Garage, 117 W. Commerce. The entrances are located on Main Street and Flores Street.

The city’s Downtown Tuesday free parking program will be temporarily suspended on Tuesday, April 29.

City officials are asking downtown visitors to use a ride share, VIA Park & Ride, or walk or bike to prevent traffic during major events.

If you are driving, here are some city-owned parking garages in the area:

Houston Street Garage at 111 College St.

Central Library Garage at 600 Soledad.

Convention Center Garage at 850 E. Commerce St.

Martinez Lot at South Alamo and Martinez streets.

Alamo Lot at 418 S. Alamo St.

Houston/Nolan Lot at E. Houston and Elm streets.

City Tower Garage at 100 N. Main Ave.

St. Mary’s Garage at 205 E. Travis St.

Market Square Lot at 612 W. Commerce St. (permit only)

Interstate 35 Lots between Commerce and Martin streets.

Interstate 37 Lots between 10th and Austin streets.

Watch the action from your phone or TV

If the thought of traffic and detours is dampening your Fiesta spirit, you can always watch festivities for free from the comfort of your home.

