Celebrate Mother’s Day with these brunches, specials in San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio-area locations are offering a variety of brunches and specials in celebration of Mother’s Day.

This year, Mother’s Day falls on Sunday, May 11. Some places require reservations, so be sure to book in advance!

From river cruises to brunch buffets, here are a few ways to celebrate the holiday:

Acenar Mexican Restaurant, 146 E. Houston St., will have a Mother’s Day brunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 11. The buffet will include a carving station, which is $65 per adult and $35 per child. Reservations can be made by phone only at 210-222-2362.

Bakery Lorraine is offering three different options to celebrate Mother’s Day:

Le Brunch de Maman ($145): A ready-to-reheat feast for six to eight people with a large Quiche Lorraine, green salad, roasted potatoes and a 12-count box of macarons. A bottle of Café de Paris Brut can be added for $35.

Maman Chérie Box ($25): Includes a Raspberry Rose Japonaise, 3 Chai Shortbread Cookies, a Strawberry Popheart and Forêt en Verre.

Mother’s Day Fruit Frangipane ($55): A 9-inch tart layered with almond frangipane, pastry cream and topped with a fresh fruit rainbow. Serves six to eight people.

Pre-orders close on Wednesday, May 7. Orders can be picked up on Saturday, May 10, and Sunday, May 11. For more information or to place an order, click here.

Dorrego’s at Hotel Valencia, 150 E. Houston St., will have a Mother’s Day brunch on Sunday, May 11, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The brunch buffet is $79 for adults and $34 for children under 12 years old. The brunch will include an omelet station, salad buffet, a carving station and more. Reservations are strongly encouraged.

To make a reservation, visit OpenTable at the link here or call 210-227-9700. Diners will receive complimentary valet parking.

Duck Donuts is celebrating Mother’s Day with a dozen and a half dozen donuts topped with candied rose and shimmering gold sanding sugar, now through May 11.

Duck Donuts is offering a Mother's Day dozen and half dozen donuts now through May 11. (Duck Donuts)

Fish City Grill will have a Lobster Ravioli Special available from May 9 to May 11.

Mothers will also receive a complimentary glass of Prosecco when they dine at the restaurant on May 11.

Springhouse Cafe at Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa, 9800 Hyatt Resort Drive, will host a Mother’s Day brunch between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 11. The meal is $85 for adults and $35 for children between 6 and 12 years old. Children five years old and younger dine free. Guests can add bottomless mimosas and access to a build-your-own Bloody Mary bar for an additional $35.

Reservations are required and can be made at the link here or by calling 210-767-7999. In celebration of Mother’s Day, the resort is also offering 15% off room rates over the weekend. For more information or to book a room, visit the link here or call 210-647-1234.

Landrace at Thompson San Antonio - Riverwalk, 111 Lexington Ave., is celebrating Mother’s Day with a prix fixe brunch menu. Dishes include Oysters Rockefeller, Crab Omelet, Brisket Skillet with Poached Eggs and more. There will also be a dessert cart. A Bubbles Flight can also be added for an additional $35.

For more information, click here.

Nothing Bundt Cakes announced the launch of its #NothingBundtMomSweepstakes in celebration of Mother’s Day. From April 29 through May 12, guests can enter to win the top prize, a $3,000 Visa gift card, or one of 10 additional $100 gift cards.

Entries can be submitted at the link here. The company is also bringing back its lemon blueberry flavor, available in all sizes now through June 1, while supplies last.

SeaWorld San Antonio, 10500 SeaWorld Drive, will have Mother’s Day brunch served buffet style at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 11, at Las Tortugas Taqueria. Brunch costs $79.99 for adults and $29.99 for children three and up.

For more information or to reserve a spot, click here.

Tre Trattoria, 200 W. Jones Ave. #501 will have a four-course prix fixe menu for Mother’s Day brunch with optional wine pairings. A kid-friendly menu will also be available. The standard lunch menu will not be available during brunch hours.

The special menu will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 11, and can be viewed at the link here. To make a reservation, click here.

Zocca Cuisine D’Italia, 420 W. Market Street is hosting Mother’s Day brunch cruises on the San Antonio River Walk. There are two cruise launch times, at 10:45 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, May 11. Tickets are $85+ and include gratuity, as well as a complimentary glass of Prosecco and a flower for each mom. A $10 “Mom-osa” add-on is also available and includes an additional refill of Prosecco or a “Mom-osa.”

To view the menu and purchase tickets, click here.

