Six Flags Fiesta Texas reopens food hall after multimillion-dollar renovation

SAN ANTONIO – Six Flags Fiesta Texas announced the reopening of the park’s largest indoor dining venue after a multimillion-dollar renovation project, according to a news release.

Sangerfest Halle reopens on Friday in what Six Flags Fiesta Texas said is the most significant investment in a food location in the park’s history.

The newly renovated space will include a redesigned ordering area and kitchen, new furniture and an updated menu.

“Our significant investment and improvements in Sangerfest Halle reflect our continued commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences for our guests,” Six Flags’ Regional General Manager Jeffrey Siebert said.

“This renovation sets a new standard for dining in the park and is only the beginning of what’s to come.”

Another dining location, Pete’s Eats in Rockville, will also receive new furniture and a refreshed menu. The release said an updated interior came earlier in the year.

Further upgrades include menu developments led by Executive Chef Rudy Martinez and expanded Coke Refresh Stations throughout the park.

The park said that with the 2025 All-Season Dining Pass, guests can access one or two meals with every visit.

