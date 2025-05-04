YouTube comedian Kurtis Conner announces tour stop in San Antonio

YouTube comedian Kurtis Conner is scheduled to make a stop in San Antonio this summer as part of “The Goodfellow World Tour.”

Conner will take the stage at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, at the Majestic Theatre. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Conner gained popularity on the now-defunct app Vine. He is known for his comedic commentary videos on YouTube, amassing over 5.4 million subscribers on the site.

In 2023, he was named one of Variety’s Top 10 Comics to Watch.

Following the San Antonio tour date, he is also scheduled to make stops in Austin, Houston and Dallas.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the link here. For more information on his San Antonio stop, click here.

