Local News

Comedy takes center stage at historic Woodlawn Theatre, revitalizing a beloved San Antonio venue

Pauly Shore to perform this weekend for the grand opening of the Woodlawn Comedy Club

Avery Everett, Reporter

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A historic San Antonio theatre is taking on a new form.

The Woodlawn Comedy Club is taking over the old Woodlawn Theatre. After months of renovations, the club is officially opening this weekend.

“This space has so much history,” co-owner Shane Quade said. “We wanted to breathe new life into it.”

The Woodlawn Theatre opened in the 1940s. It’s been a movie theatre, a venue hall and a playhouse. But when Quade and Keith LaRosa first walked into the space back in February of last year, they knew laughter needed to fill the stage.

“I did not expect the support from all the local businesses up and down and how excited everybody would be that something is coming into this building,” LaRosa said.

“What can people expect out of the future of the Woodlawn Theatre?” KSAT reporter Avery Everett asked.

“We’re hoping to do at least 200 shows a year,” Quade said. “We hope it becomes so historic that it’s talked about for generations to come.”

Pauly Shore is the first person to perform there this weekend. To see who else is coming to the Woodlawn neighborhood, click here.

