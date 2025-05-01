Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
86º
Join Insider for Free

Sports

Local boxers featured in San Antonio Fight Night, May 10 on KSAT Plus

Fights will be streamed live on KSAT Plus and KSAT.com at 7 p.m. on May 10

Landon Lowe, Streaming Executive Producer

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Boxing, Things To Do, Entertainment
Super flyweight prospect David Cardenas squared off against Steven Angeles Cruz in a scheduled six-round boxing match promoted by TMB Promotions. (Copyright 2024 by TMB Promotions - All rights reserved.)

San Antonio boxing fans are in for an electrifying evening as Triple A Promotions, in association with South Park Boxing Academy, presents “San Antonio Fight Night” on Saturday, May 10, at the R&J Music Pavilion streaming live on KSAT Plus and KSAT.com. (Stream in the player above starting at 7 p.m.)

Headlining the card is San Antonio’s undefeated light flyweight prospect David Cardenas (8-0, 6 KOs). He will face veteran Josue Morales (32-18-4, 13 KOs) of Houston in a scheduled six-round bout. Cardenas, a fan favorite and standout from South Park Boxing Academy, aims to extend his unbeaten streak against Morales, who has fought several world-class opponents.

Recommended Videos

In the co-main event, local boxers Joshua Moreno (5-0, 2 KOs) and Bryan Springs (3-14-3, 1 KO) will clash in a four-round welterweight contest.

Also on the card, Rick Nunez Jr. (5-0, 3 KOs) will take on Warren Stewart (0-12) from Austin, Texas, in a four-round welterweight bout. Additionally, Javier Fernandez (17-0, 8 KOs) will battle Fernando Veldez (1-11) from Salta, Argentina, in a scheduled six-round fight.

Tickets start at $35. They can be purchased by calling (210) 605-8933. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the first bout scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

See more boxing coverage on KSAT.com

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Landon Lowe headshot

Landon Lowe is the streaming executive producer for KSAT 12. He previously worked at the NBC/Fox affiliate in Baton Rouge, LA, where he was the senior news producer and political producer.

email

twitter

Rebecca Salinas headshot

Rebecca Salinas is the Digital Executive Producer at KSAT 12 News. A San Antonio native, Rebecca is an award-winning journalist who joined KSAT in 2019.

email

twitter

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS