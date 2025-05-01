Local boxers featured in San Antonio Fight Night, May 10 on KSAT Plus

Super flyweight prospect David Cardenas squared off against Steven Angeles Cruz in a scheduled six-round boxing match promoted by TMB Promotions.

San Antonio boxing fans are in for an electrifying evening as Triple A Promotions, in association with South Park Boxing Academy, presents “San Antonio Fight Night” on Saturday, May 10, at the R&J Music Pavilion streaming live on KSAT Plus and KSAT.com. (Stream in the player above starting at 7 p.m.)

Headlining the card is San Antonio’s undefeated light flyweight prospect David Cardenas (8-0, 6 KOs). He will face veteran Josue Morales (32-18-4, 13 KOs) of Houston in a scheduled six-round bout. Cardenas, a fan favorite and standout from South Park Boxing Academy, aims to extend his unbeaten streak against Morales, who has fought several world-class opponents.

In the co-main event, local boxers Joshua Moreno (5-0, 2 KOs) and Bryan Springs (3-14-3, 1 KO) will clash in a four-round welterweight contest.

Also on the card, Rick Nunez Jr. (5-0, 3 KOs) will take on Warren Stewart (0-12) from Austin, Texas, in a four-round welterweight bout. Additionally, Javier Fernandez (17-0, 8 KOs) will battle Fernando Veldez (1-11) from Salta, Argentina, in a scheduled six-round fight.

Tickets start at $35. They can be purchased by calling (210) 605-8933. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the first bout scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

