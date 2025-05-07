Registration opens for 2025 Spurs summer basketball camps

Kids gear up at Holiday Kids Spurs Camp in San Antonio, Texas on Dec. 21, 2024

SAN ANTONIO – Registration is now open for the 2025 Spurs summer basketball camps.

Spurs Sports Academy will host 16 summer camp sessions in San Antonio and Austin.

According to a news release, the camps are led by experienced coaches and are open to children six to 18 years old who want to learn basketball basics or improve their skills.

The camps “will help athletes hone their basketball skills while experiencing daily Spurs values and character development conversations,” the release said, and will include special guest appearances with current and former Spurs players, coaches or Coyote.

The following sessions are offered for campers from San Antonio or Austin:

Coyote Camp introduces the game of basketball in a competitive, fun environment for beginner-level kids. Ages 6-12.

Spurs Player Camp builds a strong foundation and skill development for kids ages 6-13.

All Girls Camp is a positive environment where every girl can realize their full potential. This camp includes skills training and small-sided games. Ages 9-18.

Skills Training Camp helps athletes develop top-notch skills in a competitive environment. Campers will learn how great players think, practice and play through focused skill workouts, team games and daily leadership and character development training. Ages 7-18.

All Girls Overnight Camp is more than just basketball. This exclusive overnight camp for girls combines intensive training with personal development. It’s an encouraging environment designed to empower young girl athletes to be better players and more confident individuals.

Spurs Overnight Camp provides the ultimate basketball camp experience, offering high-level competition and intense skill work for boys and girls. Ages 10-18.

On-site athletic trainers will also be available at the camps.

Each camper will receive a picture with a Spurs championship trophy and a team photo featuring their teammates and camp coach.

For dates and other information, click here. To register for a camp, click here.

