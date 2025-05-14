Kids summer camps that won’t break the bank

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s Parks and Recreation Department is gearing up for an exciting summer with its annual youth program, offering a variety of activities for children aged 6 to 14.

The program runs for eight weeks, with approximately 45 to 47 locations across the city, accommodating an estimated 4,000 to 5,000 kids.

Sara Sharp, the Parks and Recreation manager, said the programs are very popular with residents.

“We do have a waiting list, so we’ll open registration, and then we’ll continue to register until sites fill. If a site is full, the parents are placed on a waiting list,” Sharp said. “We have an absence policy. If a child misses eight or more days, they’re dropped from the program, allowing us to call from that waiting list. Hopefully, everyone will have an opportunity to sign up.”

The registration fee for the program is tiered, with a full fee of $260 for the entire summer. However, 77% of families qualify for a reduced fee of just $25 per child for up to three children, making the program accessible to many.

The city’s summer camp offers a diverse range of activities, including STEM programming, art classes, and recreational activities.

“Our kids need to keep learning during the summer, so we do a summer reading program. We have art teachers, robotics programs in partnership with MIT and NASA. We do SeaPerch, which is an underwater robotics program. We do archery. We do kayak,” Sharp said.

Additionally, participants receive two meals a day, either breakfast and lunch or lunch and a snack, depending on the site. The program runs Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Recognizing the importance of engaging teenagers during the summer, the program also includes specialized activities for teens ages 13 to 18. Last year, three locations were dedicated to this age group, offering tournaments and later start times at 10 a.m.

Teens can participate in the same activities as younger campers, including archery and robotics, providing them with new experiences to share when they return to school.

YMCA Program

In addition to the city’s summer camps, the YMCA also offers a summer day camp with different pricing for members and non-members, approximately $160 weekly. Financial assistance and scholarships are available for those in need.