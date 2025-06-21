Northside ISD opens enrollment to all families in greater San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – Northside Independent School District has opened enrollment to all families in the greater San Antonio area.

“We’re proud to offer exceptional academics, top-tier extracurriculars, and a welcoming, family-first environment,” the district said in a Facebook post. “For the first time ever, families across the region have the opportunity to join one of the most respected school districts in Texas.”

Recommended Videos

Any student residing in Bexar County is now eligible to enroll in the district. Applications will be reviewed based on:

Attendance record

Campus capacity

Discipline history

“Enrollment is not guaranteed and is subject to approval based on these factors. ... Please be aware that transferring schools could impact UIL (University Interscholastic League) eligibility,” according to the NISD website.

In a statement to KSAT, NISD spokesperson Barry Perez said the open enrollment initiative is not a result of declining enrollment.

“However lower enrollment has made it possible for us to open seats at schools across the district,” Perez said.

Perez said the district has had “limited opportunities” for students outside the district to enroll in NISD schools in the past.

“We are taking advantage of declining enrollment at some of our schools and allowing families to apply for a limited number of vacant seats,” Perez said. “We hope to assist families who live outside of the district but who work at one of the many employers in NISD - the medical center, USAA, Valero, etc - to now have an opportunity to apply for enrollment for their children.”

Schools experiencing growth will not be open for the enrollment initiative, according to Perez.

“Our priority remains addressing the needs of those students and families who reside in Northside,” he said.

Enrollment for the 2025-26 academic year is open now. NISD recommends applying as early as possible for the best chance at securing preferred school placement.

For more information or to apply for enrollment, click here.

Read also: