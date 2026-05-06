Multiple dogs killed in Northeast Side fire, Animal Care Services says It’s unclear how many dogs were killed in the fire Authorities responded to the fire around 12:10 p.m. in the 9300 block of Toronto Drive, near Interstate 10. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – Multiple dogs were killed Wednesday in a fire on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio Animal Care Services.
Authorities responded to the fire around 12:10 p.m. in the 9300 block of Toronto Drive, near Interstate 10.
It’s unclear how many dogs were killed in the fire. ACS is investigating the dogs’ ownership and potential ordinance violations.
ACS said it has not received calls for service at the address since 2022.
Additional information was not immediately available.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Gabby Jimenez headshot
Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.
Azian Bermea headshot
Azian Bermea is a photojournalist at KSAT.
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