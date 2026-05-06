Multiple dogs killed in Northeast Side fire, Animal Care Services says

(Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Authorities responded to the fire around 12:10 p.m. in the 9300 block of Toronto Drive, near Interstate 10.

SAN ANTONIO – Multiple dogs were killed Wednesday in a fire on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio Animal Care Services.

Authorities responded to the fire around 12:10 p.m. in the 9300 block of Toronto Drive, near Interstate 10.

Recommended Videos

It’s unclear how many dogs were killed in the fire. ACS is investigating the dogs’ ownership and potential ordinance violations.

ACS said it has not received calls for service at the address since 2022.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Read also: