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Local News

Multiple dogs killed in Northeast Side fire, Animal Care Services says

It’s unclear how many dogs were killed in the fire

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Ken Huizar, Logistics Coordinator

Authorities responded to the fire around 12:10 p.m. in the 9300 block of Toronto Drive, near Interstate 10. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Multiple dogs were killed Wednesday in a fire on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio Animal Care Services.

Authorities responded to the fire around 12:10 p.m. in the 9300 block of Toronto Drive, near Interstate 10.

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It’s unclear how many dogs were killed in the fire. ACS is investigating the dogs’ ownership and potential ordinance violations.

ACS said it has not received calls for service at the address since 2022.

Additional information was not immediately available.

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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