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KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga to join Spurs fans at The Rock at La Cantera ahead of Game 3 against Timberwolves

KSAT will host a livestream in this article

Ernie Zuniga, Anchor/Reporter

Jarryd Luna, Photojournalist

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Spurs fans gather at The Rock at La Cantera for the team's official watch party. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga will join Spurs fans at The Rock at La Cantera ahead of Game 3 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Spurs will face the Timberwolves in their first road game of the series on Friday night at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

KSAT will livestream the excitement at 8 p.m. Friday in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

The series is now tied 1-1 after the Spurs dominated Game 2 on Wednesday, 133-95, handing the Timberwolves their largest postseason defeat.

KSAT also joined fans for the Spurs’ home games earlier this week. Watch the full livestreams from Monday and Wednesday below:

More Spurs coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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