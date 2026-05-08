‘They are still loved’: Mothers continue fighting for answers 3 years after sons’ murders

SAN ANTONIO – More than three years after two teenagers were shot and killed outside a South Side apartment complex on Pleasanton Road, their mothers said the grief remains overwhelming, and their push for justice has not slowed.

Maria Tellez, the mother of 19-year-old Gregorio Ricardo Cordova-Mejia, and Jesica Martinez, mother of 15-year-old Angelray Garcia, said they are still searching for answers in the case, which remains unsolved.

San Antonio police have not identified or arrested a suspect.

“It’s still hard, it’s still difficult,” Tellez said. “I just hope and pray that we find who did this already.”

For Tellez, the night her son was killed still haunts her.

Instead of receiving a phone call or a knock at the door, she said she learned about the shooting after seeing KSAT’s coverage. From there, she began putting the pieces together herself, knowing her son often spent time at the apartment complex where the shooting happened.

“I actually found my son myself,” she said. “Me and my (other) son went out there and I told my son, ‘That’s Greg’s car right there.’”

In that moment, she said, before any official confirmation from investigators, she already knew.

Martinez said her son Angelray was just two weeks shy of his 16th birthday when he was killed — a milestone he never got a chance to reach.

“It’s devastating, it’s heartbreaking, it’s something I never expected,” Martinez said.

She said the grief has not eased with time, adding the loss still feels as heavy as it did in 2022.

Both mothers said the moment they learned their sons had been killed is something that will shape their lives every day.

Over the years, the families have tried to keep attention on the case, including a billboard placed in hopes of generating new leads.

Still, they said there have been no arrests and few answers.

Despite that, both mothers refuse to stay silent.

“Angelray and Greg aren’t forgotten. They are still loved and we are still trying for them,” Martinez said.

San Antonio police are actively investigating what happened that night in July 2022.

Even after three years, Tellez and Martinez continue speaking publicly about what happened to their sons.

When asked to describe their sons, both mothers shared memories that reflect who they were in life.

“He was so loving, He was good in school. He has a big family that he very much loved. I do miss him a lot,” Martinez said of Angelray.

Tellez described her son Gregorio as “funny and caring.” Gregorio also leaves behind a 4-year-old daughter.

As the anniversary of their deaths approach, both families said they continue to honor their sons privately, often through candlelight vigils and time with close family.

For them, the goal has remained the same since 2022.

“We just want justice for the boys so they can rest in peace,” Martinez said.

The San Antonio Police Department asks anyone with information about the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867). Tips can remain anonymous, and a reward may be available for information that leads to an arrest.

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