Mom puts her son’s murder details on a South Side billboard to conjure new leads

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio mom is taking drastic measures to find the person who murdered her son six months ago.

She’s trying to prevent a cold case by spreading the word of her son’s murder like wildfire through the San Antonio community.

It’s hard to miss the billboard towering over the intersection of Pleasanton Road and Southcross.

The first words say, “Reward $5,000.” Then there are pictures of two teenagers, followed by the details of their murder.

One of those faces is of 15-year-old Angel Ray Garcia.

“He loved his family, and he was very much loved by his family. His smile, his voice, his hugs, his dimples,” said his mom Jesica Martinez.

On July 26th, 2022, Martinez found out Angel and his friend Gregorio Ricardo Cordova-Mejia had been shot at a southside apartment complex off Pleasanton Road.

Six months later, no one has been caught.

So she bought the billboard ad just one block from where her son was murdered.

“We want to remind everybody in those apartments or anyone around that, you know, the person who did this is still out there,” Martinez said.

Officers at the scene back in July found no trace of the suspect or their car, so they’re heavily relying on witness information.

“If he could shoot two young men point blank range, he’s capable of anything, and he’s probably out there still committing crimes,” Martinez said.

She remembers the dreaded phone call that changed her life forever and never wants another mom to feel her pain.

“Somebody out there knows something. We’re not going to take this billboard down, and we’re not going to stop until we get our questions answered,” she said.

On the bottom of the billboard is a phone number for Crimestoppers.

Anyone with detail, no matter how big or small, is asked to call (210) 224- STOP (7867).

The information could offer the caller a $5,000 reward and off Ramirez the closure she desperately needs.