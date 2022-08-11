Police searching for suspect who shot, killed 2 teens at South Side apartment complex in July 2022

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers need the public’s help to track down the suspect responsible for shooting and killing two teens in July 2022 at a South Side apartment complex.

On July 29, 2022, Angel Ray Garcia, 15, and Gregorio Ricardo Cordova-Mejia, 19, were shot multiple times in the breezeway outside an apartment building in the 1700 block of Pleasanton Road.

Both Garcia and Cordova-Mejia died at the scene.

When officers arrived, there were no traces of the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle. When arrested, the suspect will be charged with capital murder.

Anyone with more information that can lead to the identification or location of the suspect responsible is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $10,000 for a tip that leads to any arrests in this case.

