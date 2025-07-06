Tivy boys soccer coach remembered as passionate role model, following death in Hill Country floods

KERRVILLE, Texas – Tivy boys soccer coach Reece Zunker and his wife Paula died in the Hill Country floods, the team announced on Facebook on Saturday night.

“Our Tivy Soccer & KISD community is heartbroken with the loss of our leader and inspiration,” the team said on Facebook. “Coach Reece Zunker was not just a soccer coach he was a mentor, teacher and a role model for our Kerrville kids.”

The Zunkers are among the at least 43 killed by the devastating Hill County floods.

“His passion for his players, students, co-workers, community and his family will never be forgotten,” the team said in the post.

The post concluded with the motto from his favorite soccer team, Liverpool: “You’ll never walk alone.”

