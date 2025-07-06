Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
80º
Join Insider for Free

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Tivy boys soccer coach remembered as passionate role model, following death in Hill Country floods

Reece Zunker and his wife Paula died in the deadly floods, the soccer team announced on social media Saturday

Christian Riley, Digital Journalist

KERRVILLE, Texas – Tivy boys soccer coach Reece Zunker and his wife Paula died in the Hill Country floods, the team announced on Facebook on Saturday night.

“Our Tivy Soccer & KISD community is heartbroken with the loss of our leader and inspiration,” the team said on Facebook. “Coach Reece Zunker was not just a soccer coach he was a mentor, teacher and a role model for our Kerrville kids.”

The Zunkers are among the at least 43 killed by the devastating Hill County floods.

“His passion for his players, students, co-workers, community and his family will never be forgotten,” the team said in the post.

The post concluded with the motto from his favorite soccer team, Liverpool: “You’ll never walk alone.”

More Hill Country Flooding coverage:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...