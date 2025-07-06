Beloved Humble ISD teacher killed in Kerrville flooding, district says; wife and son missing

The Humble Independent School District is mourning the loss of teacher Jeff Wilson, who died in the Kerrville flooding, according to the district. His wife, Amber, and son, Shiloh, are still considered missing.

KERR COUNTY, Texas – The Humble Independent School District is mourning the loss of teacher Jeff Wilson, who died in the Kerrville flooding.

In a post on X, Humble ISD said Wilson was a 30-year veteran in the district, located north of Houston. He taught at Kingwood Park High School in Kingwood and previously worked at Humble High School.

His wife, Amber, and son, Shiloh, are still considered missing, the district said in the Saturday night post.

“He was a beloved teacher and co-worker to many and will be deeply missed,” the post read.

“Please continue to keep their entire family, and ours, in your prayers,” it continued.

Authorities in Kerr County said Saturday night that at least 43 people were killed in the flooding along the Gudalupe River on Friday.

In a Saturday evening news conference, Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said that those who died, 15 are children.

It’s unclear where all the deaths occurred. During a Friday night update, Leitha had said one person died in Kendall County.

On Saturday morning, Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice said scores of rescuers are searching for 27 campers from the girls-only Camp Mystic, located west of Kerrville in Kerr County.

As for the full scope of missing people throughout the area, Rice said, “We do not have an accurate count, and we don’t even want to begin to estimate at this time.”

