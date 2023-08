Dr. John Craft joins Steve Spriester to talk about NISD’s future, bond ideas and keeping students safe .

Northside ISD has more than 100,000 students enrolled this school year.

The school district is making a move south in location but is up in enrollment.

Dr. John Craft left Killeen ISD to take over a school district known for having superintendents that take a leading role in state education policy.

In this Spriester Sessions, Craft said he’s ready to lead Northside ISD into the future, but he’s also intent on honoring its past.

