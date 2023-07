In this Spriester Session, Sen. Gutierrez talks about challenging the Republican and Democrat “status quo,” being labeled a “radical liberal” by Ted Cruz, and how his family feels about this new challenge.

State Senator Roland Gutierrez joins KSAT’s Steve Spriester to discuss almost walking away from politics after the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

But what didn’t happen next changed his mind.

In this Spriester Sessions, Gutierrez talks about challenging the Republican and Democrat “status quo,” being labeled a “radical liberal” by Ted Cruz, and how his family feels about this new challenge.

