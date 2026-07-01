BCSO searching for 4 people in connection with Northeast Side shooting investigation

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is searching for four people in connection with a Northeast Side shooting investigation.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying four people in connection with a Northeast Side shooting investigation.

The shooting happened on June 15 in the 7500 block of Glen Briar Drive, the sheriff’s office said. BCSO said the people involved in the shooting fled from the scene.

Recommended Videos

A 40-year-old man was shot twice in the chest and one of the suspects sustained a gunshot wound. Both were taken to the hospital.

BCSO previously said they believe the man shot the suspect in self-defense.

Clinton Dwayne Dixon III, 20, and Rodney Robinson III, 20, were named suspects in the shooting investigation by BCSO.

Additionally, BCSO said investigators are looking for two unidentified individuals who may have information related to the case, according to a Facebook post

Investigators are looking for two unidentified individuals who may have information related to the case (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.

Read also: