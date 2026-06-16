BCSO: 4 juveniles detained, man critically injured after shooting on Northeast Side Investigators believe the man shot one of the juveniles in self-defense BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man was hospitalized in critical condition and four juveniles were detained after a shooting on the Northeast Side, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
Authorities responded to the shooting around 8 p.m. in the 7500 block of Glen Briar Drive, near Gibbs Sprawl Road.
According to BCSO, a 40-year-old man was shot twice in the chest.
One of the juveniles also sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital. BCSO said they believe the man shot the juvenile in self-defense.
BCSO said the juveniles could face a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony.
Witnesses told investigators they heard around three to four gunshots. Some firearms were recovered at the home, BCSO said.
Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.
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