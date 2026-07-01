2 men arrested after DPS troopers dragged during vehicle pursuit in San Antonio, authorities say

The arrests stem from an attempted traffic stop on June 12 near Weizmann Street.

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities arrested two men in connection with a pursuit that resulted in two Texas Department of Safety troopers being injured, according to DPS.

In a post on X, DPS identified the men as Angel Rene Vital and Nick Garza.

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Troopers, Texas Rangers and Criminal Investigation Division (CID) Special Agents took Vital into custody on June 17. He had active felony warrants, which included two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, DPS said.

Garza was arrested and charged with hindering apprehension and interference with public duties, troopers said. Investigators determined that he assisted Vital in evading authorities.

The arrests stem from an attempted traffic stop of a white Chevrolet Malibu just after 6:30 p.m. on June 12 near Weizmann Street.

DPS said Vital failed to yield, which led to a vehicle pursuit. Troopers ended the pursuit using a Grappler device, but Vital fled on foot and entered a second vehicle, which also fled the scene.

During the escape, the two DPS troopers were injured after being dragged by the fleeing vehicle.

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