Records: BCSO deputy accused of injuring family member released on bond

Jose Lars Alba, 38, has been placed on unpaid administrative leave and could face termination, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

This story may contain information that is not suitable for all audiences and has themes of domestic violence.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrested one of its own deputies earlier this week on a family violence charge, online jail records show.

Jose Lars Alba, 38, has been charged with causing bodily injury to a family member Monday, which is considered a Class A misdemeanor, records indicate.

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Jail records show Alba was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center just after 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. Alba bonded out of custody at approximately 8:42 a.m. Wednesday, according to records.

In a Wednesday morning statement, BCSO said Alba “allegedly caused bruising” to the family member. A source told KSAT that Alba, a member of BCSO’s SWAT Team, identified the family member as his significant other.

The source also told KSAT that the woman’s injuries were reported to law enforcement after she arrived at a local hospital with visible injuries.

The sheriff’s office said Alba has been with BCSO for 12 years. In accordance with its policies, BCSO said Alba has been placed on unpaid administrative leave and could face termination.

A BCSO spokesperson also said the sheriff’s office is conducting a criminal and an internal investigation into Alba.

According to a KSAT Investigates analysis, Alba is the fifth deputy arrested this year.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is so much help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services, including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center, which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.

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