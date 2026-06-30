Wrong-way driver accused of murder convicted on 5 lesser charges, sentenced to 18 years in prison

While a mistrial was declared on the murder charge, jurors convicted Christopher Rey Navarro, 27, on five lesser charges and sentenced him to 18 years in prison on Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County jurors decided the fate of a man who struck a woman head-on in a wrong-way crash more than two years ago.

Christopher Rey Navarro, 27, was originally charged with murder in connection with the January 2024 driving death of Yulissa Valero, 26. While a mistrial was declared on the murder charge, jurors convicted Navarro on Tuesday on five lesser charges and sentenced him to 18 years in prison.

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Navarro was convicted on the following charges, which are all considered second-degree felonies:

Manslaughter

Two aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury charges

Two aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges

The manslaughter conviction carries the longest prison sentence (18 years). The sentences will all be served concurrently.

Court proceedings came to an end Tuesday afternoon, a full week since the original murder trial began inside Bexar County’s 399th Criminal District Court. Visiting Judge Melisa Skinner presided over the case.

Last Friday, the jury began deliberating on a verdict. Jurors did not convict Navarro of murder, but they officially found him guilty on the five charges Monday. The jury deliberated Navarro’s sentencing for approximately a day.

Background

San Antonio police said Navarro was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 near West César E. Chávez Boulevard.

Authorities said Navarro collided with another vehicle head-on just after 2 a.m. on Jan. 13, 2024. First responders pronounced Valero, a passenger in the other vehicle, dead at the scene.

Had he been convicted of murder, Navarro could have faced up to life in prison.

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